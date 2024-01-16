Aus Open PIX: Swiatek overcomes Kenin challenge; Ruud cruises

Images from Day 3 of the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

Swiatek suppresses Kenin challenge

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek in action during her first round match against Sofia Kenin in Melbourne on Tuesday. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

World number one Iga Swiatek overcame a strong early challenge from former champion Sofia Kenin to reach the second round of the Australian Open with a 7-6(2), 6-2 victory in a high quality contest on Tuesday.

The Pole was forced to play her best tennis to see off her 41st-ranked opponent in a rematch of the 2020 French Open final and set up a clash against either another former champion in Angelique Kerber or 2022 finalist Danielle Collins.



"Really happy, it's not easy to play the first round, especially in the first Grand Slam of the season," Swiatek said in a courtside interview.



"It was not easy at the beginning to find my rhythm and I felt a little bit off. I feel like Sofia did everything to keep it that way.



"I'm happy that I managed to get my level up in the second set."





The match started in blazing sunshine and Kenin was soon playing with the strutting confidence that helped her clinch her only Grand Slam title on the same Rod Laver Arena court four years ago.



The 25-year-old American snatched an early break only to hand it back with successive double faults but again feasted on Swiatek's second serve for another break with a monster of a backhand down the line.



Swiatek has not won four Grand Slam titles without being able to problem-solve, however, and again put the set back on level terms at 5-5, had a set point at 6-5, and dominated the tiebreak.



Kenin, who has plumbed the depths since her 2020 Melbourne triumph and was ranked 235 in the world at the start of last season, maintained her level at the start of the second stanza and her clean-striking was soon causing Swiatek more problems.



The three-times French Open champion always seemed to have the cooler head in the clutch moments, however, and grabbed a break for 3-2 as a frustrated Kenin looked increasingly frequently to her box for answers.



Swiatek saved two break points in the next game before cruising to the finish line to reach the second round for the sixth straight year and keep alive her quest for a first Australian Open title.

Ruud cruises into second round





IMAGE: Casper Ruud took just over two hours to oust Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain. Photograph: Tracey Nearmy/Reuters

Eleventh-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud wasted little time in the oppressive heat, downing Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 on Tuesday (Australia time) at the Australian Open in Melbourne.



It took Ruud just over two hours to oust Ramos-Vinolas, who had just two aces to Ruud's 11. Ruud also saved all four break points he faced and won 34 of 41 first-service points.



Ruud called the Australian event his favorite of the Grand Slams, and he said he felt a quick start was important.



"It's warm out there (Tuesday), so I didn't want to spend too much time in the sun," he said.



Even with such taxing conditions, Ruud added that the atmosphere "makes it all worth it, with the crowd and how good Melbourne is as a city and the fans down here, so it's great to be back."



Other seeded players that won their matches on Tuesday included No. 19 Cameron Norrie of Great Britain and 32nd-seeded Czech Jiri Lehecka. Both pulled off sweeps, with Norrie blanking Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 and Lehecka topping Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.



Lehecka finished with 33 winners in his victory, while Norrie tallied 30.



Tallon Griekspoor, a Dutch player seeded 28th, rallied to beat Russia's Roman Safiullin 2-6, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-5 in a match that lasted nearly four hours.



American Alex Michelsen knocked out Australian wild card James McCabe 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. French wild card Arthur Cazaux and countryman Arthur Fils also prevailed on Tuesday, as did qualifier Giulio Zeppieri.