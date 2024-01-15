News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Did Andy Murray play his last Australian Open match?

Did Andy Murray play his last Australian Open match?

January 15, 2024 15:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Andy Murray

IMAGE: Britain's Andy Murray waves to the crowd after losing his first round match against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Photograph: Tracey Nearmy/Reuters

Andy Murray has enjoyed plenty of deep runs at Melbourne Park but the five-times runner-up was left wondering if this Australian Open would be his last after being dumped out in the first round on Monday.

Murray, who lost 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to Tomas Martin Etcheverry, last went out in the opening round in Melbourne in 2019 when the Scot expressed doubts about his future in the sport before going on to resurrect his career after having hip-resurfacing surgery.

The 36-year-old twice Wimbledon champion has struggled to reach the latter stages of majors in recent years but dragged himself into the third round at Melbourne Park in 2023 with back-to-back five-sets wins.

 

After his latest defeat, however, Murray said there was "a definite possibility" that it would be the last time he plays on the blue courts of Melbourne.

"Probably because of how the match went and everything, I don't know," he said. "Whilst you're playing the match, you're obviously trying to control your emotions, focus on the points and everything.

"When you're one point away from the end, you're like, I can't believe this is over so quickly, and like this. Yeah, in comparison to the matches that I played here last year, it's the complete opposite feeling walking off the court.

"Wish I involved the crowd more. Just disappointed with the way I played and all of that stuff, so ... Yeah, tough, tough way to finish."

Stanislas Wawrinka

IMAGE: Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka reacts during his first round match against France's Adrian Mannarino. Photograph: Tracey Nearmy/Reuters

Stan Wawrinka, the 2014 champion, also went out in the first round on Monday, taking 20th seed Adrian Mannarino to five sets before going down 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0.

Wawrinka was the only player in the men's draw other than defending champion Novak Djokovic to have claimed the Melbourne Park trophy and the 38-year-old Swiss hoped Monday's loss would not be his final appearance at the Grand Slam.

"I'll see how the year goes. It's just the beginning of the year," Wawrinka said. "In general, I'm quite positive with where I am right now.

"Even after the loss, there is some good opportunity for me to keep pushing, keep playing some good results and hopefully I can come back next year."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Gauff slams USTA's cartoon as 'worst thing ever'
Gauff slams USTA's cartoon as 'worst thing ever'
Djokovic Invites Kohli: What Next?
Djokovic Invites Kohli: What Next?
Mahakaleshwar: Cricketers Offer Prayers
Mahakaleshwar: Cricketers Offer Prayers
2 Indian students found dead in US, parents clueless
2 Indian students found dead in US, parents clueless
Gopinath Munde's photo missing from Mahayuti rally
Gopinath Munde's photo missing from Mahayuti rally
PIX: Jabeur, Coco Gauff ease into second round
PIX: Jabeur, Coco Gauff ease into second round
'Indian fans are waiting to see 'Bazball' put to bed'
'Indian fans are waiting to see 'Bazball' put to bed'

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

PIX: Jabeur, Coco Gauff ease into second round

PIX: Jabeur, Coco Gauff ease into second round

Tennis Moms Ready to Roar!

Tennis Moms Ready to Roar!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances