News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Djokovic is human, I'm going in for the upset'

'Djokovic is human, I'm going in for the upset'

January 15, 2024 16:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Novak Djokovic 'just another player' for Alexei Popyrin ahead of Australian Open meeting

Alexei Popyrin

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Alexei Popyrin/X

Few will fancy Alexei Popyrin's chances when he takes on 10-time champion Novak Djokovic in the second round of the Australian Open but the local hope said on Monday he would treat the world number one just like any other player.

Popyrin, who beat compatriot Marc Polmans 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-2 in the first round, said he would push Djokovic's achievements out of his mind and go into Wednesday's confident that he can take down the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

"Going to play against Novak is nothing different than going to play against anybody else on tour," Popyrin told reporters.

 

"For me it's the same preparation. For me it's the same mentality. I'm going in there with full confidence.

"I don't want to go in there thinking, 'he's probably the greatest of all time'. I admire what he's done. He probably is the greatest of all time."

"But for me I need to have that confidence going in and the belief going in that I can win the match and that he is just the world number one, and he is just another player for me on the opposite side of the net."

Popyrin lost in straight sets in his only previous meeting with Djokovic at the Japan Open in 2019.

"I remember that I was physically just not up to par to him," 43rd-ranked Popyrin said.

"Now I'm 24, five years later, a bit more experienced, bit more mature. A bit physically stronger. I would say much more physically stronger."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Gauff slams USTA's cartoon as 'worst thing ever'
Gauff slams USTA's cartoon as 'worst thing ever'
Tennis Moms Ready to Roar!
Tennis Moms Ready to Roar!
Djokovic Invites Kohli: What Next?
Djokovic Invites Kohli: What Next?
Stunning Beaches: Rock, Serenity, Alibaug
Stunning Beaches: Rock, Serenity, Alibaug
Maldivian Prez praises Xi, China amid row with India
Maldivian Prez praises Xi, China amid row with India
Why new yatra started from Manipur? Rahul explains
Why new yatra started from Manipur? Rahul explains
2 Indian students found dead in US, parents clueless
2 Indian students found dead in US, parents clueless

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

PIX: Jabeur, Coco Gauff ease into second round

PIX: Jabeur, Coco Gauff ease into second round

Did Andy Murray play his last Australian Open match?

Did Andy Murray play his last Australian Open match?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances