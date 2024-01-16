News
Paris 2024's Wow Opening Ceremony Plan

Paris 2024's Wow Opening Ceremony Plan

By REDIFF SPORTS
January 16, 2024 08:43 IST
Tony Estanguet

IMAGE: Paris 2024 Olympics Organising Committee President Tony Estanguet poses in front of the Eiffel Tower as people gather at Paris' Olympics fan zone. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters
 

French Olympic legend Tony Estanguet and president of the Paris 2024 Olympic committee, revealed the bold plan for the opening ceremony during an interview with The Athletic, thr Web site owned by The New York Times.

Having won gold at three different Olympics, Estanguet reflects on the significance of the opening ceremony, stating, ;I remember very well all four, but for me, very strongly the first one, when I entered in Sydney in the Olympic stadium for the opening ceremony for my first Games.'

p>Diverging from the conventional stadium setup, the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony promises a revolutionary experience -- a floating parade along the Seine river.

Paris Olympics

Photograph: Kind courtesy Paris 2024/X

Encompassing 3.7 miles and featuring 100 boats carrying delegations from 200 countries, the ceremony will traverse iconic landmarks like the Notre Dame cathedral and the Louvre museum, concluding at the majestic Eiffel Tower.

Unlike customary opening ceremonies, where artistic performances precede the athlete procession, Paris 2024 will commence with athletes gracefully floating down the Seine river.

Performances will seamlessly intertwine with the parade route, reaching a crescendo as athletes disembark at the Eiffel Tower.

The grand finale, including the torch lighting, will unfold in its courtyard. This visionary departure aims to create a more immersive and spectacular experience, celebrating both sport and the rich cultural tapestry of France.

'It's more than 1 billion people watching the opening ceremony, so in one night, in three hours' time, you have to send a very strong message of what those games would be about,' Estanguet told The Athletic.

Paris Olympics

Despite concerns from French security experts and President Emmanuel Macron acknowledging contingency plans, Lambis Konstantinidis, director of planning for the Paris 2024 Olympics, asserts the feasibility of securing the on-river opening ceremony along the Seine.

'For us to come out and make this sort of bold commitment, we had a significant reassurance from the authorities that (securing an on-river opening ceremony) was feasible,' Konstantinidis told The Athletic.

Paris Olympics

class="rbig">Regarding attendance, organisers are still finalising the target, initially set at 600,000 spectators. The number may be significantly reduced, but it will still be in the hundreds of thousands.

To address security, Paris plans to deploy roughly 2,000 private security guards near the river and an additional 45,000 security forces on the outer perimeter -- a considerable increase compared to the usual deployment for the entire Paris historical district.

Paris Olympics

Estanguet articulates the vision for the Paris 2024 Olympics as more than just an event -- it's a signature moment.

In his words, 'It has to be a little bit the signature of Paris 2024 in a way that, from the beginning, we really try to achieve something new, something audacious.'

The goal is to celebrate France, honour the power of its history, and showcase its iconic landmarks.

'What a good idea to not remain in a stadium and be into the city to open the games,' he notes, 'make it more spectacular.'

