News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Aus Open: Ukrainian qualifier Yastremska reaches quarters

Aus Open: Ukrainian qualifier Yastremska reaches quarters

January 22, 2024 09:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dayana Yastremska

IMAGE: Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in action during her fourth round match against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka. Photograph: Edgar Su /Reuters

Qualifier Dayana Yastremska continued her fairytale run into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Monday with a 7-6(6), 6-4 upset of twice former champion and 18th seed Victoria Azarenka.

The Ukrainian world number 93, who stunned Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the first round, had to fight hard but was rewarded for her aggression with 38 winners to forge on into a half of the draw devoid of top 10 seeds.

 

"I feel like my heart is going to jump out of my body," the 23-year-old said after the biggest win of her career.

"I was losing the tiebreak, I was losing the second set, I was always felt like I was running behind the train. But I think I'm a little bit of a fighter so that's why I won this match."

Victoria Azarenka

IMAGE: Victoria Azarenka in action during her fourth round match against Dayana Yastremska. Photograph: Edgar Su /Reuters

In a punishing baseline battle with virtually no net play, Yastremska got the first of the six breaks of serve in the opening set only for Azarenka to rattle off the next four games to edge in front.

Azarenka, back-to-back champion in 2012-2013 and a Melbourne semi-finalist last year, served for the set but Yastremska kept up the pressure through five deuces and finally converted her fourth break point to force a tiebreak.

The tiebreak was just as tight but the Ukrainian sealed it with her 21st winner, a blistering forehand that was just too fast and too deep for 34-year-old Azarenka.

Dayana Yastremska

IMAGE: Dayana Yastremska celebrates after winning. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Both players took lengthy bathroom breaks after the first set and Belarusian Azarenka came out firing, racing to a 3-0 lead almost before Yastremska had time to catch her breath.

The Ukrainian stalled Azarenka's progress and then went back on the attack, finding her rasping winners again to win five straight games.

She held her nerve serving for the match two games later, lashing across one more big backhand to set up a meeting with Czech world number 50 Linda Noskova in her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ruthless Djokovic in quarters; Fritz stuns Tsitsipas
Ruthless Djokovic in quarters; Fritz stuns Tsitsipas
Aus Open: Teenager Noskova stuns World No 1 Swiatek
Aus Open: Teenager Noskova stuns World No 1 Swiatek
Tata Group bags IPL title rights for Rs 2500 crore
Tata Group bags IPL title rights for Rs 2500 crore
Raashi Khanna's Killer Looks!
Raashi Khanna's Killer Looks!
'Happy film-makers are rediscovering me'
'Happy film-makers are rediscovering me'
BJP's Ramji Ki Guarantee
BJP's Ramji Ki Guarantee
When Was Ram Mandir Project Not Political?
When Was Ram Mandir Project Not Political?

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

'Jai Shri Ram' Echoes At Mumbai Marathon

'Jai Shri Ram' Echoes At Mumbai Marathon

PIX: Unstoppable Sabalenka; Gauff march into quarters

PIX: Unstoppable Sabalenka; Gauff march into quarters

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances