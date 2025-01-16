HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Aus Open: Jabeur overcomes asthma scare for gritty win

January 16, 2025 14:33 IST

'When I was younger, I was diagnosed with asthma, so having taken off a lot didn't help. I think it provoked it even more.'

Ons Jabeur

IMAGE: Ons Jabeur during a medical break on her second round match against Colombia's Camila Osorio. Photographs: Edgar Su/Reuters

Ons Jabeur was in tears after experiencing breathing problems three games into her Australian Open match against Camila Osorio but the Tunisian braved it out to book her spot in the third round on Thursday.

The former world number two has slipped to 39th amid fitness issues and was forced out of several tournaments last year including the US Open with shoulder trouble and the Paris Olympics due to concerns over her knee.

Jabeur ended her season in September and only returned to action at the start of 2025. She said the long spell away had left her vulnerable to asthma-related problems.

"When I was younger, I was diagnosed with asthma, so having taken off a lot didn't help. I think it provoked it even more," she told reporters after her 7-5, 6-3 win over the Colombian.

Ons Jabeur

A routine win had seemed improbable when the three-times Grand Slam runner-up slumped to her chair, coughing as she tapped her chest, after going 2-1 up in the opening set.

Jabeur wiped away tears before leaving the court for medical attention, later returning to win despite not being at her best for the remainder of the contest.

"It was very tough to play," Jabeur said.

"I had to not play long rallies. I was playing Camila. Not the best opponent when you're in this condition but I apologised at the end of the match, because I really don't want to behave like this on the court.

"I tried to manage. Luckily, I was playing really good. That really helped pump me up. If I had lost the first set, it would have been very difficult to continue."

Ons Jabeur

The twice Wimbledon runner-up, who is bidding to become the first African and Arab woman to win a major, said she was still not 100% at the level needed to get back into the top 10.

 

"But it's getting there," she said.

"I don't want to be greedy just after coming back from an injury. Sometimes I get angry because I feel like I'm getting back there, but every time something happens."

Jabeur, a quarter-finalist at the 2020 Australian Open, meets American eighth seed Emma Navarro in the next round.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

