Infosys Brings AI To Australian Open

IMAGE: One of the standout innovations is 'Beyond Tennis', the world's first generative AI-powered tennis league, created by Infosys. Photograph: Kind courtesy Infosys/X

Infosys, in collaboration with Tennis Australia, has launched a new array of AI-powered innovations and platforms for the 2025 Australian Open, further strengthening their seven-year partnership.



These advancements continue to push the boundaries of tennis by leveraging AI technology to enhance fan experiences and support players and coaches.



'These innovations, powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first suite of offerings using generative AI technologies, will redefine fan engagement, empower players and coaches, and expand the boundaries of digital interactivity in tennis,' Infosys said in a press statement.



One of the standout innovations is 'Beyond Tennis', the world's first generative AI-powered tennis league, created by Infosys. This interactive, fan-driven experience offers year-round engagement, allowing users to interact with virtual tennis players, manage teams, and compete in AI-generated tournaments. Fans can interact with 16 AI-created virtual players, organised into eight teams.



'Envisioned as 'The Slam that never stops', the league will enhance the sport's affinity among younger Gen Z audiences while ensuring their safety in digital environments, enabled by responsible AI framework,' the statement added.



For the 2025 Australian Open, AI Commentary will be featured in the Infosys Match Centre on the AO Web site and app. Powered by advanced large language models, AI Commentary will provide insightful, bite-sized commentary moments throughout the matches.



At Melbourne Park, the Infosys Fan Zone will introduce the VR AI Stadium, where fans can design virtual tennis courts. Using a new generative AI speech-to-image feature, fans can step onto a tennis court, inspired by galaxies, nature, or even the 1970s, offering an immersive experience.



'Infosys is helping the Australian Open with AI, video analytics, and machine learning tools. Using AI Videos, players and coaches continue to get access to post-match reviews and pre-game advance video analysis,' the IT company said.

IMAGE: The Infosys Fan Zone will introduce the VR AI Stadium, where fans can design virtual tennis courts. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Infosys/X

The AI Shot of the Day feature allows the AO media team to rapidly create and share engaging social media content, meeting the increasing demand for digital highlights.



The Infosys Fan Zone at Melbourne Park is environmentally conscious, with a fully offset carbon footprint and recyclable structures. In addition, Infosys and Tennis Australia are driving the Future Leaders Programme, powered by Infosys Springboard. This digital learning platform offers participants the chance to gain valuable skills in areas such as inclusion, leadership, technology, and design thinking.

'...Through this collaboration with Tennis Australia, we are enabling truly innovative platforms for fans, players, coaches, and media to engage with the sport,' Andrew Groth, executive vice-president (Asia Pacific), Infosys, said.



'We're excited to see the leaps being made with AI at AO 2025. AI is enabling new dimensions of interactivity for fans and insight for players, not to mention the speed and scale it brings to our content delivery.' Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, and Australian Open Tournament Director.

'It's an exciting leap forward that showcases how technology and AI is transforming tennis.'