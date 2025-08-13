HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » At 45, Venus Williams Set For Another US Open Quest!

At 45, Venus Williams Set For Another US Open Quest!

1 Minute Read
Share:

August 13, 2025 22:35 IST

Venus Williams

IMAGE: Venus Williams last played in the US Open singles main draw in 2023. Photograph: Aaron Doster/Reuters

Two-time US Open singles champion Venus Williams has received a wildcard entry into this year's tournament, organisers said on Wednesday, as the 45-year-old American continues her age-defying return to the court.

Williams became the oldest player to win a WTA singles match since 2004 when she beat Peyton Stearns at last month's Washington Open after a 16-month absence

from competitive tennis.

She last played in the US Open singles main draw in 2023, losing in the first round to Belgian Greet Minnen.

 

The seven-time Grand Slam winner is also playing in the tournament's new-look mixed doubles tournament with compatriot Reilly Opelka.

Other women's singles wildcards included France's Caroline Garcia, in what will likely be the 2022 semi-finalist's last appearance at Flushing Meadows.

The 2022 WTA Finals winner announced plans to retire from the sport earlier this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

CSK reject RR's Sanju-Jadeja swap offer: Report
CSK reject RR's Sanju-Jadeja swap offer: Report
Chennai GM: Vidit outclassed; Keymer stretches lead
Chennai GM: Vidit outclassed; Keymer stretches lead
Tough fixtures await Indians at BWF World C'ships
Tough fixtures await Indians at BWF World C'ships
Sachin's Prank on Young Raina Will Make You LOL!
Sachin's Prank on Young Raina Will Make You LOL!
AIFF legal counsels to address concerns of ISL clubs
AIFF legal counsels to address concerns of ISL clubs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 2

8 Amazing Ways Cinnamon Protects You

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Tejasswi Prakash Stuns in a Glamorous Purple Bodycon Dress!0:31

Tejasswi Prakash Stuns in a Glamorous Purple Bodycon Dress!

Sara Ali Khan Shares Cake with Paparazzi on Her Birthday!0:54

Sara Ali Khan Shares Cake with Paparazzi on Her Birthday!

Mumbai locals practice human pyramid for Dahi Handi ahead of Janmashtami2:49

Mumbai locals practice human pyramid for Dahi Handi ahead...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV