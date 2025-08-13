HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tough fixtures await Indians at BWF World C'ships

Tough fixtures await Indians at BWF World C'ships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes Read
August 13, 2025 19:26 IST

PV Sindhu

IMAGE: World No. 15 P V Sindhu could meet World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi of China in the round of 16. Photograph: BAI/X

Lakshya Sen will open his campaign against world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi of China as Indian shuttlers were on Wednesday handed challenging draws for the World Championships, starting in Paris on August 25.

It will be the fifth meeting between the two shuttlers, with Shi holding a superior 3-1 lead in head-to- head record against the Indian, who won bronze medal in the 2021 edition of the tournament.

Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya has struggled to rediscover his touch since the semifinal loss at the Paris Olympics last year.

The 23-year-old from Almora, currently ranked 21, has struggled with consistency this season, managing only a quarterfinal finish at the All England. Lakshya has shown glimpses of his potential but has struggled to close out key matches this season.

Another men's singles bronze medallist, H S Prannoy, will open against lower-ranked Joakim Oldorff of Finland, but a likely second-round clash with World No. 2 Anders Antonsen of Denmark awaits the World No. 34 Indian.

In women's singles, the most successful Indian shuttler in the tournament and five-time medallist

PV Sindhu has a relatively easy first round. She begins her campaign against World No. 66 Kaloyana Nalbantova of Bulgaria.

However, the two-time Olympic medallist and 2019 champion, who also has struggled for form recently, could meet World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi of China in the round of 16.

For Sindhu, now ranked 15, a quarterfinal appearance at the India Open remains her best result this year. The 30-year-old former world champion has suffered multiple early exits.

The top Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have received a first-round bye. In the second round, they will face either compatriots Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruben Kumar, or Chinese Taipei's Liu Kuang Heng and Yang Po Han.

 

But a potential round-of-16 clash looms against World No. 6 Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, who lead the Indians 6-2 in head-to-head meetings.

If they get past the Chinese duo, Satwik and Chirag could run into their long-time foes, Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, who have beaten them 11 times in 14 encounters, including in the Paris Olympic quarterfinals.

However, it has been a season of steady performances for the World No. 3 pair, who have made the semifinals at the India Open, Singapore Open, and Malaysia Open, besides reaching the quarterfinals at the Indonesia Open.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

