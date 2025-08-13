Chennai GM: Vidit outclassed; Keymer stretches lead

IMAGE: German GM Vincent Keymer edged closer to his maiden title with a win over American GM Awonder Liang in Round 7 of the Chennai Grand Masters on Wednesday. Photograph: Chennai Grand Masters/X

Grandmaster M Karthikeyan eked out a gritty win over compatriot Vidit Gujrathi in round seven of the Chennai Grand Masters as German GM Vincent Keymer strengthened his grip on the title race on Wednesday.

Karthikeyan prevailed with the black pieces over Gujrathi while Keymer registered a clinical win over American GM Awonder Liang, to take a -1.5-point lead.

Keymer's nearest challenger, Arjun Erigaisi, was held to a draw by Dutch star Anish Giri, a setback for the Indian's title hopes with only two rounds to play.

Elsewhere in the Masters, GM Nihal Sarin defeated GM Ray Robson, while GM Jorden van Foreest and GM V Pranav shared the spoils in a balanced contest.

With two rounds remaining, Erigaisi will take on Gujrathi in his must-win penultimate match-up. Erigaisi also needs favourable

Liang, finding himself in a similar situation to Erigaisi, will tackle Giri.

Meanwhile, Keymer can seal his first Chennai Grand Masters title, if he manages to beat Van Foreest with whites on Day 8.

In the Challengers, GM Leon Luke Mendonca stayed in the joint lead after overcoming GM Diptayan Ghosh, while M Pranesh also kept pace at the top with a win over GM R Vaishali.

GM Abhimanyu Puranik was held to a draw by GM Aryan Chopra, leaving the former 0.5 behind the joint leaders in the title race.

In other results, IM Harshavardhan GB defeated GM Harika Dronavalli, and GM Pa Iniyan split the point with GM Adhiban Baskaran.