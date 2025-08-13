CSK reject RR's Sanju-Jadeja swap offer: Report

As of now, Sanju Samson's potential move from Jaipur to Chennai has hit a roadblock.

IMAGE: Royals are said to have asked for CSK's Ravindra Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad in exchange for Sanju Samson. Photograph: BCCI

Recently, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has requested the franchise to trade him or release him into the auction, potentially signalling an end to his long association with the Jaipur-based side.

Following the development, multiple IPL franchises, including five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), have shown interest in acquiring the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter, but the Royals have ruled out an all-cash deal for the Keralite, whom they had retained for Rs 18 crore (Rs 180 million).

Rajasthan are reportedly looking for a player swap wherein they can trade Samson with another franchise for a player who matches his value, experience and skills.

The report quoted a CSK official as saying on condition of anonymity, " We are definitely looking at Sanju. He is an Indian batter, who is a keeper and an opener. So if he is available, we will certainly have a look at the option of having him in our fold. Who we will trade him with we have not taken that call because the matter has not gone that far. But yes, in principle, we are interested."

On Wednesday, Cricbuzz reported that Royals have demanded a swap deal for star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad or hard-hitter

Royals lead owner Manoj Badale have approached different IPL teams and started negotiations soon after Samson expressed his desire to part ways with the side, the report said.

As of now, Samson's potential move from Jaipur to Chennai has hit a roadblock. The onus is on CSK to reopen negotiations or bid for him at the next auction.

The report also suggested that a number of other teams have also shown keenness to acquire the India international.

Samson will remain under contract with Royals until the end of the 2027 IPL season.

He joined Royals in 2013 when he made his IPL debut. He was re-signed by the team in the 2018 mega-auction.

Till now, Samson has amassed 177 appearances for the side, making him the player with the most appearances for the franchise.

He has tallied 4,704 at an average of 30.95 with the highest score being 119.

The stylish right-hander has three IPL centuries and 26 fifties, besides 86 catches and 17 stumpings, under his belt.