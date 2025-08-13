HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » AIFF legal counsels to address concerns of ISL clubs

AIFF legal counsels to address concerns of ISL clubs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read
Share:

August 13, 2025 22:15 IST

ISL

IMAGE: ISL organisers FSDL put the 2025-26 season on hold due to uncertainty over the renewal of Master Rights Agreement it signed with the clubs in 2010. Photograph: ANI Photo

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday asked the legal counsels of the game's apex body and the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs to "hold discussions" on the teams' concerns about the uncertainty over the upcoming season of the top-tier league.

Last week, eleven ISL clubs had urged the AIFF to urgently bring the "current situation" of Indian football, arising out of the uncertainty over ISL's future, to the attention of the Supreme Court before which a case relating to the constitution of the national federation is pending.

The ISL clubs, in a letter, said that they will have no option but to seek judicial recourse independently if the AIFF does not act on their request.

The national federation has now responded.

"The AIFF, on the evening of Friday, August 8, 2025, received a letter from 11

Indian Super League clubs, collectively requesting that the Supreme Court be apprised of the current uncertainty surrounding the ISL.

"On August 13, the AIFF responded and requested that the legal counsels of the clubs and the federation meet to hold discussions on the matter and decide on further action," the AIFF tweeted.

 

The clubs requested the AIFF to approach the top court a day after the national federation proposed the Super Cup in September to ensure sufficient competitive matches for the clubs after ISL organisers FSDL put a "pause" on the league due to uncertainty over the renewal of Master Rights Agreement (MRA) it signed with them in 2010.

Following the July 11 decision of ISL organisers FSDL to put the 2025-26 season "on hold" due to the uncertainty surrounding the renewal of the MRA, three clubs have either paused first-team operations or suspended salaries of first-team players and staff.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

CSK reject RR's Sanju-Jadeja swap offer: Report
CSK reject RR's Sanju-Jadeja swap offer: Report
Rashford explains why Manchester United can't win EPL
Rashford explains why Manchester United can't win EPL
Sachin's Prank on Young Raina Will Make You LOL!
Sachin's Prank on Young Raina Will Make You LOL!
Chennai GM: Vidit outclassed; Keymer stretches lead
Chennai GM: Vidit outclassed; Keymer stretches lead
Tough fixtures await Indians at BWF World C'ships
Tough fixtures await Indians at BWF World C'ships

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 2

8 Amazing Ways Cinnamon Protects You

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

'In unpredictable times, stand tall': Jaishankar's vision for self-reliant India2:42

'In unpredictable times, stand tall': Jaishankar's vision...

Sara Ali Khan Shares Cake with Paparazzi on Her Birthday!0:54

Sara Ali Khan Shares Cake with Paparazzi on Her Birthday!

Mumbai locals practice human pyramid for Dahi Handi ahead of Janmashtami2:49

Mumbai locals practice human pyramid for Dahi Handi ahead...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV