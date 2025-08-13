AIFF legal counsels to address concerns of ISL clubs

IMAGE: ISL organisers FSDL put the 2025-26 season on hold due to uncertainty over the renewal of Master Rights Agreement it signed with the clubs in 2010. Photograph: ANI Photo

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday asked the legal counsels of the game's apex body and the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs to "hold discussions" on the teams' concerns about the uncertainty over the upcoming season of the top-tier league.

Last week, eleven ISL clubs had urged the AIFF to urgently bring the "current situation" of Indian football, arising out of the uncertainty over ISL's future, to the attention of the Supreme Court before which a case relating to the constitution of the national federation is pending.

The ISL clubs, in a letter, said that they will have no option but to seek judicial recourse independently if the AIFF does not act on their request.

The national federation has now responded.

"The AIFF, on the evening of Friday, August 8, 2025, received a letter from 11

"On August 13, the AIFF responded and requested that the legal counsels of the clubs and the federation meet to hold discussions on the matter and decide on further action," the AIFF tweeted.

The clubs requested the AIFF to approach the top court a day after the national federation proposed the Super Cup in September to ensure sufficient competitive matches for the clubs after ISL organisers FSDL put a "pause" on the league due to uncertainty over the renewal of Master Rights Agreement (MRA) it signed with them in 2010.

Following the July 11 decision of ISL organisers FSDL to put the 2025-26 season "on hold" due to the uncertainty surrounding the renewal of the MRA, three clubs have either paused first-team operations or suspended salaries of first-team players and staff.