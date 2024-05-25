News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Assam teen Bharali wins gold at World Youth lifting

Assam teen Bharali wins gold at World Youth lifting

Source: PTI
May 25, 2024 14:27 IST
Assam's Bedabrat Bharali finished 12kg clear of his competitors with a total lift of 296kg in the men's 73kg at the IWF World Youth Championships in Lima, Peru.

IMAGE: Assam's Bedabrat Bharali finished 12kg clear of his competitors with a total lift of 296kg in the men's 73kg at the IWF World Youth Championships in Lima, Peru. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Assam's teenage weightlifter Bedabrat Bharali won the gold medal in the men's 73kg at the IWF World Youth Championships in Lima, Peru.

The 17-year-old finished 12kg clear of his competitors with a total lift of 296kg (136 in snatch and 160 in clean and jerk).

 

Last year Bharali, an Asian youth champion, finished third in the 67kg category.

Ryan McDonald of the United States finished second with an effort of 125-159-284 while Serhii Kotelevskyi of Ukraine was third with 130-153-283.

Sairaj Pardeshi added another medal to India’s tally as he clinched the bronze medal in the snatch discipline of the men's 81kg with a lift of 135kg.

He missed out on a medal in overall category by just 1kg and finished in fourth position with a total lift of 300kg (135+165).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
