News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » World Para Athletics: India win silver, bronze in F46 javelin after protest

World Para Athletics: India win silver, bronze in F46 javelin after protest

Source: PTI
May 25, 2024 12:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rinku Hooda

IMAGE: Rinku Hooda, who originally finished third with an effort of 62.77m, was upgraded to second while Ajeet (62.11m) Singh was handed bronze, in the men's javelin throw F46 event at World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan. Photograph: SAI Media/X

India was awarded the silver and bronze medal in the men's javelin throw F46 event on Saturday after winning a protest against second-place finisher Dinesh Priyantha Herath of Sri Lanka at World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan.

Rinku Hooda and Ajeet Singh finished third and fourth respectively in the men's F46 javelin throw final on Friday, but the result was put on hold after India lodged a protest that Herath was ineligible to compete in the category.

 

In para sports, athletes are classified into groups with similar levels of physical ability to allow fair competition.

The F46 classification is for athletes with arm deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in arms, with athletes competing in a standing position.

On Saturday, India received a favourable decision and Herath was disqualified.

Rinku, who originally finished third with an effort of 62.77m, was upgraded to second while Ajeet (62.11m) was handed a bronze.

"We won the protest against the Sri Lankan, who had also won gold at the Tokyo Paralympics, that he should not have been eligible to compete,” head coach Satyanarayan said.

"Now, Rinku is the silver winner from original third and Ajeet was upgraded from fourth place to bronze."

With the silver and bronze, India's tally swelled to 14 medals (5 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze) and they are placed sixth overall.

This is the country's best-ever performance in the event, having surpassed the earlier record medal haul of 10 medals (3 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze) it won in the 2023 edition in Paris.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Machac stuns Djokovic in Geneva Open semis
Machac stuns Djokovic in Geneva Open semis
Shahbaz, Abhishek Weave A Spell
Shahbaz, Abhishek Weave A Spell
'There won't be any change in SRH's method in final'
'There won't be any change in SRH's method in final'
Anasuya Sengupta Makes History At Cannes
Anasuya Sengupta Makes History At Cannes
All We Imagine As Light Shines At Cannes
All We Imagine As Light Shines At Cannes
Will show how people are misled: CEC on turnout data
Will show how people are misled: CEC on turnout data
Voting underway in 6th phase, Bengal leads in turnout
Voting underway in 6th phase, Bengal leads in turnout

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

India women win compound archery team World Cup gold

India women win compound archery team World Cup gold

Klaasen, Jurel's Class Acts

Klaasen, Jurel's Class Acts

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances