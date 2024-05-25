IPL Qualifier 2: Who Took The Best Catch?

After winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson decided to bowl.

Heinrich Klaasen's 50-run blitz helped Sunrisers post 175/9 on the board.

Dhruv Jurel hit a 50 but Rajasthan fell short by 36 runs as SRH made the final.

Some of the best catches on the night...

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Abhishek Sharma showed intent right at the start, hammering Trent Boult for a six and four off successive deliveries. But the Kiwi pacer got his revenge with Abhishek's wicket off the last ball of the first over.

Boult bent his back to extract some extra bounce with a back of length delivery which surprised the SRH left-hander who sliced a simple catch to Tom Kohler-Cadmore on the off side to fall for 12.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin claimed a crucial catch in the 10th over to give Royals the huge wicket of SRH Opener Travis Head.

Head was unable to get away to a flying start as Royals's bowlers maintained a good line and length against him, not giving anything to free his arms or hit over the leg side. The usually aggressive Head scored a sedate 34 from 28 balls, with three fours and a six, before he fell to a change of pace.

Sandeep Sharma bowled a well disguised slower short ball as Head trying to carve it over the point region ended up slicing a simple catch to Ashwin at short thirdman.

Rahul Tripathi

Rajasthan were slow off the blocks in their pursuit of 176. And things only went south when Pat Cummins took out opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore for 10.

Kohler-Cadmore, on whom pressure was built for facing too many dots, tried to hit one over the fielders, only to miscue and hand a simple catch to Rahul Tripathi, running back from the cover point region.

Abdul Samad

Just when Rajasthan Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal started to up the ante, Shahbaz Ahmed sent him back to the pavillion.

Jaiswal came down the track and tried to hoick it big, miscued. Abdul Samad landed under the ball nicely at long off to take a good catch and see the back of the danger man.

Abhishek Sharma

The 23 year old just could not be kept away from the action on Friday.

After an impressive bowling effort, he took a catch at deep mid wicket to dismiss Riyan Parag.

A shortish ball, Parag went for the big swing and all he could do is hit it straight in the air as the ball took the top edge.

Abhishek's catch extinguished hopes of Rajasthan's win.

RR Vs SRH: Who Took The Best Catch?