Asiad: India's equestrian lows, roller skating highs!

Vikram, Karthika finish at 4th, 5th place in roller skating 1000m sprint

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Vikram Rajendra Ingale/Twitter

India's Vikram Rajendra Ingale and Karthika Jagadeeswaran signed off at the fourth and fifth place respectively in men's and women's roller skating 1000m sprint event at the Asian Games.

In the men's final, Vikram Rajendra missed the medal by a narrow margin, whereas Aryanpal Singh Ghuman finished way behind at seventh spot.

The two finished at the fourth and sixth place with timings of 1:29.527s and 1:30.466s, respectively.

Earlier, Vikram finished third by clocking 1:32.598s in the heat in Group 1, while Aryanpal finished fourth by clocking 1:42.708s in Group 2 event as both of them advanced to the finals.

In the women's speed skating 1000m sprint final, Karthika lost by a huge margin; finishing fifth with a timing of 1:40.395s at the QT Roller Sports Centre.

Karthika had finished third by clocking 1:36.860s in Group 1 to advance to the finals but Sanjana Bathula failed to make the cut after finishing sixth with a timing of 1:42.681s in the Group 2 clash.

On Sunday, Anandkumar Velkumar and Siddhant Kamble had signed off at the sixth and seventh place respectively in men's 10,000m speed skating final.

The Indian skaters will participate in the 3000-meter relay race on Monday.

Indian roller skaters have won two bronze medals at the Asian Games, both at Guangzhou 2010.

India finishes last in cross country equestrian at Asian Games

The Indian team on Sunday finished last in a five-team field to crash out of equestrian cross country after rider Ashish Limaye was eliminated in Hangzhou at the Asian Games.

The Indian team consisting of Vikas Kumar, Apurva Dabhade and Limaye finished with a total penalty score of 1070.80 which was significantly higher than other competitors.

Limaye had topped the dressage discipline in equestrian eventing competition on Saturday.

In the cross country event, while Kumar had total penalties of 41.20 and Dabhade had 29.60, Limaye was eliminated for missing two jumps.

"This happens in high-level sports. He is a good rider. He has experience. He jumped the first two fences and after the combination he turned left to go outside (the route), forgot to turn right," said Indian coach Rodolphe Scherer after the event.

"I told him afterwards and he said he was 'stupid' but I do not think he was stupid. Big pressure on the brain. That can happen in your life. I am very sad for him that it happened. Not a good day. I'm so sorry for him," Scherer added.

"He walked the course five times this morning. He saw all the riders before and had a really big expectation. Just one second the brain is dead."

The Indian team's coach hoped Limaye would bounce back strongly in the showjumping event on Monday.

"The problem is that the Indian team has only three riders, and now because one is out, the team is out because you need three riders. Now, I hope he will ride nicely in showjumping tomorrow to have a nice individual place," Scherer added.

Limaye had taken the top position with only 26.90 penalty points whereas Dabhade finished eighth with 29.60 and Kumar was 16th with 32.40 penalty points.

China topped the group with total penalties of 86.80, followed by Japan at 92.70 and Thailand at 93.90. Hong Kong were placed fourth in the five-team list at 95.60.

Dhopaokar knocked out of pre-quarters in kurash

India's Aditya Dhopaokar's campaign in men's 81kg kurash lasted less than two minutes after Afghanistan's S Hassan Baiqara Rasooli knocked him out in the pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Games.

The 21-year-old Indian lost 0-10 by 'khalol', a term used in kurash for a convincing win, as the Afghan overpowered Dhopaokar.

Such was the powerful takedown by the Afghan that Dhopaokar landed with both his shoulder blades touching the mat.

Upon review, the arbitrator awarded the Afghan athlete a 'khalol', ending the bout in just under two minutes.

The arbitrator announces the "appraisal in case if the throw on back is done by a beautiful and accurate motion".

Dhopaokar began the four-minute bout on a positive note by inflicting a minor throw on Rasooli that gave him a 'chala' (one point). But upon the execution of 'khalol' by Rasooli, the Indian's one-point lead was nullified as the Afghan set up a quarterfinal clash against No 2 seed Alali Eisa of Kuwait.

India's campaign in kurash now rests on the shoulders of Jyoti Tokas (women's 87kg) and Yash Chauhan (men's 90kg), who will fight in their respective quarterfinals on Monday.

They are one win away from confirming at least a bronze in the ancient wrestling sport.

On Saturday, India's Pincky Balhara, a silver medallist at Jakarta in 2018, was knocked out in the women's 52kg quarterfinals.

Suchika Tariyal (women's 52kg) and Keshav (men's 66kg) were eliminated in the round of 32.