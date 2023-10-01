News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Aditi Ashok slips on final day, bags silver in women's golf

Aditi Ashok slips on final day, bags silver in women's golf

Source: PTI
October 01, 2023 10:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aditi Ashok ended her campaign with a four-day aggregate of 17-under 271

IMAGE: Aditi Ashok ended her campaign with a four-day aggregate of 17-under 271. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Aditi Ashok's fortunes tumbled on the final day as she carded a topsy-turvy 73 to sign off with a silver for India's first medal in women's golf at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Coming into the final day with a commanding seven-stroke lead, Aditi saw the advantage evaporate as she stumbled upon four bogeys and a double bogey against a lone birdie to slip to the second position.

 

The 25-year-old ended her campaign with a four-day aggregate of 17-under 271 as Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol held her nerves to produce her week's best card of 64 and claim the coveted gold medal.

Korea's Hyunjo Yoo, too, carded an improved 65 to win a bronze.

India's other two players, Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth, too struggled to bring home cards of 75 and 76 as the Indian women's team ended its campaign at the fourth place.

While the gold slipped out of her hands, it was still a creditable performance from the two-time Olympian from Bangalore, who had missed a medal by a whisker at the Tokyo Games after finishing fourth.

It was India's fourth individual medal in golf with Lakshman Singh and Shiv Kapur winning the gold in the 1982 and 2002 editions and Rajiv Mohta claiming a silver in New Delhi.

An Indian squad comprising Lakshman, Rajiv, Rishi Narain and Amit Luthra had won the team gold in 1982, while the country also won two team silver medals in 2006 and 2010 editions at Doha and Guangzhou.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
EPL PIX: City, United lose; Spurs sink Liverpool
EPL PIX: City, United lose; Spurs sink Liverpool
How the Mukherjees breached the Chinese wall
How the Mukherjees breached the Chinese wall
Hockey: Indian men's team hand Pak crushing defeat
Hockey: Indian men's team hand Pak crushing defeat
Asiad: India claim gold in men's trap team shooting
Asiad: India claim gold in men's trap team shooting
9 killed as tourist bus falls into gorge in Nilgiris
9 killed as tourist bus falls into gorge in Nilgiris
'Nobody can do reassurance better than Mr Modi'
'Nobody can do reassurance better than Mr Modi'
EPL PIX: City, United lose; Spurs sink Liverpool
EPL PIX: City, United lose; Spurs sink Liverpool

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Asian Games: Amlan Borgohain enters men's 200m semis

Asian Games: Amlan Borgohain enters men's 200m semis

Cricketers Cheer India's Hockey Team

Cricketers Cheer India's Hockey Team

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances