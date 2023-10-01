News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: Sonia Devi in women's kayak single 500

Asian Games: Sonia Devi in women's kayak single 500

Source: PTI
October 01, 2023 14:42 IST
In the semi-final round, Sonia Devi finished second and reach the final with a timing of 2:16.435,

Photograph: X

India's Sonia Devi Phairembam qualified for the final of women's kayak single 500m with a second-place finish but Megha Pradeep was eliminated in the final of women's canoe single 200m at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Sonia Devi had finished fourth in women's kayak single 500m (sprint) heat 2 with a timing of 2:17.351 in the morning session, qualifying for the semi-finals which took place later in the day.

 

In the semi-final round, the Indian came up with a far better show to finish second and reach the final with a timing of 2:16.435, behind Uzbekistan's Madinakhon Ashrafxonova (2.11:352) at the first spot, followed by Thailand's Khanyakron Suphawatthanakon (2.18:260).

The final, or the medal event, will take place on Tuesday.

But India had to deal with disappointment with Megha failing to make the final in women's canoe single 200m (sprint).

After finishing her heat 1 event at the last position in a five-member field with a time of 56.705, behind 4.175 from the first-place holder, Megha did manage to enter the semifinals but could not proceed further.

In the semi-final, Megha finished last at the fourth spot while the first three qualified for the final. Her timing was 55.406, behind by 3.523.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
