Rediff.com  » Sports » Indian men's, women's teams bag bronze in roller skating

Indian men's, women's teams bag bronze in roller skating

Source: PTI
October 02, 2023 08:42 IST
IMAGE: Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble and Vikram Ingale won the bronze with a timing of 4:10.128 in men's team relay at the Asian Games. Photograph: SAI Media/X

India's roller skaters clinched two bronze medals in men's and women's 3000m team relay events to match their best ever performance at the Asian Games on Monday.

 

The women's team of Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj opened India's account on the ninth day of competitions, finishing  with a timing of 4:34.861s.

The Indian quartet finished behind gold medallists Chinese Taipei (4:19.447) and South Korea (4:21.146).

Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble and Vikram Ingale then sealed a second bronze with a timing of 4:10.128 in men's team relay.

Chinese Taipei (4:05.692) and South Korea (4:05.702) took the top-two spots.

The Indian roller skaters had won two bronze medals at the Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games in men's free skating and pairs skating events.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
