Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: Lovlina storms into final; books Paris Olympics ticket

Asian Games: Lovlina storms into final; books Paris Olympics ticket

Source: PTI
October 03, 2023 12:42 IST
IMAGE: World boxing champion Lovlina Borgohain outclassed Asian Championship silver medallist Baison Manikon of Thailand to power into the women's 75kg final at the Asian Games. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

World boxing champion Lovlina Borgohain locked an Olympic quota for herself by advancing to the final in the women's 75kg category while young Indian boxer Preeti Pawar (54kg) signed off with a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

 

Borgohain, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist, cleverly managed her bout against Asian Championship silver medallist Baison Manikon of Thailand to take a unanimous decision win and book her ticket for next year's Paris Games  

Preeti, on the other hand, put up a good show but lost 0-5 to reigning flyweight champion China's Chang Yuan. She has already secured an Olympic quota.

Both Southpaw boxers showcased their high skill and ring sharpness in the opening three minutes. While Preeti looked to poke and peck with a right hook, the Chinese kept landing right hooks.

At one point, the 19-year-old Indian landed a double  jab, followed by two right hooks and two body shots to score crucial points. But Chang replied aggressively with a right cross and a flurry of jabs.

The Chinese boxer was cleaner with her punches and the four of the five judges ruled in her favour in the opening round.

In the second round, Preeti dialled up the intensity, trying to break Chang defence. But the Chinese, who enjoyed the crowd support, defended well, moving around the ring.

Chang was warned a couple of times for hitting behind the head of Preeti.

Having done enough, Chang continued to defend in the final three minutes to take the win.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
