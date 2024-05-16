Kerala doctors perform wrong surgery on 4-yr-old

In a distressing incident, doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode on Thursday wrongly performed a surgery on the tongue of a 4-year-old girl instead of the intended procedure on her finger.

The child had been scheduled for surgery to remove a sixth finger on her hand at the Maternal and Child Care Centre of the Medical College Hospital.

The girl's family alleged that the error came to light when they discovered cotton stuffed in the child's mouth post-surgery, prompting them to investigate further.

Upon closer inspection, they found that the surgery had been performed on her tongue, not on her hand as intended.

Intervening in the matter, Health Minister Veena directed the Director of Medical Education to conduct an immediate investigation into the incident and submit a comprehensive report.

The child is hospitalised, and the family stated their intention to lodge a complaint with the police, seeking action against those responsible for the grave error.

"No one should have such an experience again at the Medical College Hospital," the child's family said.

They said that the child had no issue with her tongue.

The family also said the hospital authorities should take responsibility if any adverse consequences arise for the child due to this procedure.

"The hospital authorities informed us that it was a mistake as they had scheduled surgery for two children on the same date," a family member said.