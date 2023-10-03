News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Archery: Jyothi, Aditi set up all-India semi-final clash

Archery: Jyothi, Aditi set up all-India semi-final clash

Source: PTI
October 03, 2023 08:49 IST
IMAGE: India's archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Aditi Swami. Photograph: Team India/X

Reigning World champion Aditi Swami and top seed Jyothi Surekha Vennam eased past their opponents set up an all-India semi-final clash in the women's compound individual event and assure India of at least a silver medal in archery at the Asian Games, in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

 

Aditi, who is seeded fourth, dropped just one point from 15 arrows to eliminate Amaya Amparo Cojuangco of Phillipines 149-146 in the quarter-finals.

Multiple World Cup medallist Jyothi ousted ninth seed Adel Zhexenbinova of Kazakhstan 147-144 in another last-eight round match.

Overall, Indian archers are in medal hunt in eight events, including two in individual sections.

The duo are now headed for their second semi-final clash in two months.

Aditi, who considers the seasoned Jyothi as her idol, had ousted the latter 145-149 in the semifinal en route to becoming senior world champion at Berlin in August this year.

