Rediff.com  » Business » Markets spurt nearly 1% on buying in HDFC Bank, Infosys

Markets spurt nearly 1% on buying in HDFC Bank, Infosys

Source: PTI
May 16, 2024 16:16 IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty shot up nearly 1 per cent on Thursday, driven by buying in HDFC Bank and Infosys and a rally in the US and Asian markets.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 676.69 points or 0.93 per cent to settle at 73,663.72.

 

During the day, it hit a high of 73,749.47 and a low of 72,529.97.

The NSE Nifty surged 203.30 points or 0.92 per cent to 22,403.85.

"The domestic market experienced a late surge, driven by strong global trends that pointed to lower-than-expected US consumer inflation figures, which suggests at least two interest rate cuts in 2024," Geojit Financial Services Head of Research Vinod Nair said.

Among the Sensex components, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Infosys, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.

Maruti, State Bank of India, Power Grid, Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled with gains.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.33 per cent to $82.45 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,832.83 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
