Asian Games: Shuttlers Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag march ahead

Asian Games: Shuttlers Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag march ahead

Source: PTI
October 02, 2023 15:21 IST
Kdambi Srikanth took just 29 minutes to win his opening round badminton men's singles match at the Asian Games on Monday

IMAGE: Kdambi Srikanth took just 29 minutes to win his opening round badminton men's singles match at the Asian Games on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy BAI/X

India's Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the men's singles second round with a comfortable straight-game win over Vietnam's Phat Le Duc in the badminton competition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.

 

Srikanth, a 2021 world championships silver medallist, outclassed Le Duc 21-10, 21-10 in 29 minutes to set up a clash with Korea's Lee Yun Gyu.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, right, and Chirag Shetty i

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, right, and Chirag Shetty scripted an easy win to move into the pre-quarterfinals. Photograph: Toru Hanai/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

Commonwealth Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also sailed into the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals with a 21-11, 21-16 win over Hong Kong's Chow Hin Long and Lui Chun Wai.

The Indian duo, ranked world no. 3, will next face Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin.

In mixed doubles, K Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto prevailed 21-18, 21-14 over Macau's Leong Iok Chong and Weng Chi NG to make a winning start.

They will square off against Malaysia's Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei in the round of 16.

However, the Indian camp was grappling with injuries and health issues with MR Arjun pulling out due to a back injury and Rohan Kapoor suffering from a bout of fever.

While the men's doubles pair of Arjun and Dhruv Kapila retired after lagging 3-13 in the opening game to Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi, the mixed doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Rohan too was forced to retire two minutes into their opening match against Malaysia's Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie.

Source: PTI
