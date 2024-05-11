Miller's Brilliance Caught Rahane Short

Not only did Gujarat Titans outplay the Chennai Super Kings with the bat and ball but they were also superior on the field.



The Afghanistan spin duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad came up with excellent catches on the outfield, while David Miller's run out of Ajinkya Rahane was the highlight of the evening.



A look at the best fielding efforts...





Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan took a stunning catch at deep square leg to get the important wicket of CSK Captain and batting mainstay Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The right-hander pulled the short ball from Umesh Yadav but failed to get the ball in the gap, hitting it towards Rashid on the edge of the boundary, who nearly lost his balance and messed up the catch.

Rashid's momentum took him back as he took the catch and the Afghanistan was quick to react as he flicked the ball in the air before he regained his balance and completed the catch cleanly.

The TV umpire had a few look at the replays before ruling it a clean catch as Gaikwad had to make his way back for a duck, in the third over.



Noor Ahmad

Mohit Sharma dented CSK's hopes in the run chase as he chipped away at the wickets in the middle overs. Moeen Ali kept CSK in the hunt as he stroked a quickfire 56 but perished while trying to attack Mohit, whose change of pace made life difficult for the batters.

Moeen mishit the pull shot as the ball skied high towards deep midwicket where Noor Ahmad looked to have misjudged the catch initially as he rushed in but did well to take a few steps and pouch the ball lunging to his right, while ensuring that he stayed away from the boundary cushions.



David Miller

David Miller's outstanding fielding effort earned Gujarat Titans an early wicket. Ajinkya Rahane had pushed the ball on the off-side and called his partner Rachin Ravindra for a quick single.

Miller was alert to the situation as he swooped in quickly from point before he flung himself forward and hit the stumps direct with the underarm throw.



Rachin Ravindra's disappointing showing in IPL 2024 continued as he walked back after scoring just one in the first over.



Rahul Tewatia

CSK's run chase got off to a horror start as they lost early wickets in the Powerplay.

After Rachin Ravindra was run out in the first over, Sandeep Warrier dismissed Ajinkya Rahane with his first delivery of the match.

Rahane got a leading edge trying to flick the pacer on the leg side as the ball moved away a bit. The ball went in the air towards mid off as Rahul Tewatia was quick to run to his left and take a sharp catch.



CSK Vs GT: The Best Catch/Runout? Vote!

Photographs: BCCI