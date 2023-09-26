News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games Chess: Gujrathi stumbles, is in joint second place

Asian Games Chess: Gujrathi stumbles, is in joint second place

Source: PTI
September 26, 2023 20:37 IST
Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi had jumped to the top of the standings with five points after six rounds before slipping against China's Wei Yi in the seventh.

IMAGE: Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi had jumped to the top of the standings with five points after six rounds before slipping against China's Wei Yi in the seventh. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Vidit Gujrathi/X

Third-seeded Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi went down to top-ranked Chinese player Wei Yi in the seventh round of the men's individual chess event in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

Despite the defeat, the 28-year old Indian is in joint second place with 5 points from 7 rounds, half-a-point behind Yi.

 

Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov shares the second spot with Gujrathi.

Arjun Erigaisi, the other Indian in the fray, beat Indonesia's Novendra Priasmoro in the seventh round to reach 4.5 points. He shares the joint third spot with three other players.

Earlier, Gujrathi beat Iran's Parham Maghsoudloo in the fifth round and shocked in-form Uzbekistan star Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the sixth.

With those two wins, Gujrathi had jumped to the top of the standings with five points after six rounds before slipping against his Chinese rival.

The 20-year old Erigaisi drew with Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan) and lost to Mongolia's GM Bilguun Sumiya in the fifth and sixth rounds respectively.

Koneru Humpy won her 5th round match before drawing the 6th and 7th round matches on Tuesday 

IMAGE: Koneru Humpy won her 5th round match before drawing the 6th and 7th round matches on Tuesday. Photograph: Lennart Ootes/FIDE

In the women's event, Koneru Humpy and D Harika posted wins in the fifth round after a below par showing on the second day of the competition on Monday.

While Humpy beat Nilufar Yakubbaeva (Uzbekistan), Harika put it across Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Phung.

The Indian players drew their sixth-round matches -- Humpy held by Indonesia's Medina Wara Aulia and Harika shared the point with Zhansaya Abdumalik (Kazakhstan).

In the seventh round, the Indian players were again forced to share points with their respective opponents.

Humpy drew Mongolia's Munkzhul Turmunh and Harika was held by Abdumalik.

Both Humpy and Harika have 4.5 points each and are half a point behind third placed Hou Yifan (China) and Bibissara Assaubayeva (Kazakhstan).

Zhu Jiner is on top with six points from 7 rounds.

Two more rounds remain to be played in the individual events (men and women).

