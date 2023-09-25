News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: Roshibina Devi assures India of Wushu bronze

Asian Games: Roshibina Devi assures India of Wushu bronze

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 25, 2023 20:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Roshibina Devi had bagged bronze in the last edition of the Asian Games in Jakarta

IMAGE: Roshibina Devi had bagged bronze in the last edition of the Asian Games in Jakarta. Photograph: Kind courtesy India_AllSports/X

Naorem Roshibina Devi qualified for the semi-finals in the Women's 60 kg Wushu (Sanda) to assure India of another medal in the Asian Games, in Hangzhou on Monday.


She convincingly outplayed Kazakhstan's Aiman Karshyga, her opening opponent in the quarter-final through points difference.


Roshibina Devi had won the bronze medal at the last Asian Games in the same category.

 

Notably, she was a gold medallist in the same category at the 2019 South Asian Games.

In the men's section, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh reached the quarterfinals after winning his pre-quarters bout against Uzbekistan's Islombek Khaydarov in the 60kg category in Sanda.

The bout lasted three rounds as the Indian prevailed 2-1.

Partap, also a bronze medallist from the previous edition of the Asian Games, has won a couple of medals of the same hue in the World Wushu Championships.

He also won the gold medal in the 2016 South Asian Games.

In the final men's bout of the day in the 65 kg category, Vikrant Baliyan was knocked out in the pre-quarters by Samuel Marbun of Indonesia by a 1-2 margin.

Although the bout was closely contested, the Indian struggled to match his opponent's agility and speed.

Baliyan is a bronze medallist of the 2019 World Wushu Championships, besides winning the gold medal during the 2019 South Asian Games.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Can 'golden girls' inspire Rutu & Co to Asiad podium?
Can 'golden girls' inspire Rutu & Co to Asiad podium?
Gold favourite Bopanna-Bhambri suffer shock exit
Gold favourite Bopanna-Bhambri suffer shock exit
Asian Games: Arjun, Vidit secure wins; Humpy plays tie
Asian Games: Arjun, Vidit secure wins; Humpy plays tie
Visas for World Cup issued to Pakistani players: ICC
Visas for World Cup issued to Pakistani players: ICC
Dare BJP to furnish evidence against me: Danish Ali
Dare BJP to furnish evidence against me: Danish Ali
Let's work together to end row: Canada def minister
Let's work together to end row: Canada def minister
Asian Games: Indian swimmers put on disappointing show
Asian Games: Indian swimmers put on disappointing show

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

Controversy at Asian Games: Politics on podium

Controversy at Asian Games: Politics on podium

With visas for World Cup in limbo, PCB writes to ICC

With visas for World Cup in limbo, PCB writes to ICC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances