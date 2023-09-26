News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: Historic GOLD for Indian equestrian team

Asian Games: Historic GOLD for Indian equestrian team

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 26, 2023 15:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The Indian equestrian team ended a long wait to pick up gold in the Dressage Team Event. Photograph: SAI Media/X

India claimed the team dressage gold in equestrian sport at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday, breaking a 41-year-old jinx at the continental event.

The team comprising of Divyakriti Singh, Hriday Vipul Chhed, Anush Agarwalla and Supipti Hajela bagged the historic gold medal.

 

Singh astride Adrenalin Firfod, Chhed (Chemxpro Emerald) and Anush (Etro) aggregated 209.205 percentage points on way to the top podium finish.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anush Agarwalla/Instagram

China were second with 204.882 percentage points, while Hong Kong finished with a bronze with 204.852 points.

It is the first time in the history of the sport, India secured a team gold in dressage event. The last medal in dressage, a bronze, came during the 1986 edition.

India last won a gold in equestrian in the 1982 Asian Games In New Delhi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Asian Games: Neha Thakur wins silver medal in sailing
Asian Games: Neha Thakur wins silver medal in sailing
Asian Games Tennis: Raina in quarters; Ramkumar out
Asian Games Tennis: Raina in quarters; Ramkumar out
Asian Games Swimming: Sensational Indian men in final
Asian Games Swimming: Sensational Indian men in final
Guess Who Will Direct Alia's Jigra?
Guess Who Will Direct Alia's Jigra?
Kerala soldier faked PFI attack to become famous: Cops
Kerala soldier faked PFI attack to become famous: Cops
Family says bank harassment behind businessman's death
Family says bank harassment behind businessman's death
I-T notifies 'Angel Tax' rules for startups
I-T notifies 'Angel Tax' rules for startups

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

Asian Games 2023: Medals Table

Asian Games 2023: Medals Table

Hope Ashaji's Gold Tweet Turns True!

Hope Ashaji's Gold Tweet Turns True!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances