Asian Games: Historic GOLD for Indian equestrian team

IMAGE: The Indian equestrian team ended a long wait to pick up gold in the Dressage Team Event. Photograph: SAI Media/X

India claimed the team dressage gold in equestrian sport at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday, breaking a 41-year-old jinx at the continental event.

The team comprising of Divyakriti Singh, Hriday Vipul Chhed, Anush Agarwalla and Supipti Hajela bagged the historic gold medal.

Singh astride Adrenalin Firfod, Chhed (Chemxpro Emerald) and Anush (Etro) aggregated 209.205 percentage points on way to the top podium finish.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anush Agarwalla/Instagram

China were second with 204.882 percentage points, while Hong Kong finished with a bronze with 204.852 points.

It is the first time in the history of the sport, India secured a team gold in dressage event. The last medal in dressage, a bronze, came during the 1986 edition.

India last won a gold in equestrian in the 1982 Asian Games In New Delhi.