Archery: Jyothi takes pole to propel India to top spot in qualification

IMAGE: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami along with Parneet Kaur (12th place) had an aggregate team score of 2087, which was a two-way tie with South Korea, but the Indians sealed the top-spot with more number of '10+X' scores than their rivals. Photograph: Kind courtesy India All Sports/X

Seasoned Jyothi Surekha Vennam edged out her South Korean rivals to top the qualification, while world champion Aditi Swami secured the fourth spot to also make the cut, and power India to grab the top-seeding in the women's compound archery at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

As action got underway in the discipline in the continental showpiece, the script unfolded as per expectations with the Indians dominating the compound section.

The country also had an inspiring show in the Olympic-discipline recurve section, where veteran Atanu Das finished fourth, while promising youngster Dhiraj Bommadevara was the next best Indian at sixth spot to make the cut in the men's section.

As a result, the Indian men's recurve team qualified as the third seeds with 2022 points. Recurve heavyweights South Korea topped the qualifiers with 2048 points, while Chinese Taipei (2030) took the second spot in the standings.

The women's recurve and men's compound qualifiers are slated in the second-half of the day.

In pursuit of her first-ever Asian Games individual medal, the 27-year-old Jyothi, who is the most accomplished Indian compound archer, grabbed all the attention in the morning session at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre.

Jyothi, who boasts of eight medals at the World Championships, dropped just five points to total 355 at the midway mark of 36 arrows. She shot 16 perfect 10s, and 15 more Xs (closer to the centre).

Jyothi slipped a bit in the back-end of 36 arrows, aggregating 349 points behind the South Korean So Chaewon by one point. But it did not matter much as the Indian edged out the South Korean in aggregate to take the top spot.

Jyothi, Aditi along with Parneet Kaur (12th place) had an aggregate team score of 2087, which was a two-way tie with South Korea, but the Indians sealed the top-spot with more number of '10+X' scores than their rivals.

By virtue of their top seeding, the Indian women's team have got a bye into the quarterfinals where they will face the winners of the match between Hong Kong and Bangladesh.

In men's recurve section, comeback man and two-time Olympian Atanu Das finished as the top-ranked Indian at overall fourth spot (678).

Rising youngster from the Army, Dhiraj was not too far behind at the seventh spot with a score of 675.

The duo made the cut for the elimination round. Tushar Shelke was the next best Indian at 15th place to qualify for the team event where they totalled 2022 to take the third seedings, just eight points behind Chinese Taipei.

South Korea occupied the first spot (2048).