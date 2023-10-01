News
Cricketers Cheer India's Hockey Team

Cricketers Cheer India's Hockey Team

By REDIFF SPORTS
October 01, 2023 09:23 IST
IMAGE: Indian cricketers Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Avesh Khan are seen in the stands during the India-Pakistan Pool A match at the Asian Games on Saturday, September 30, 2023, here and below. Photograph: Hockey India/Instagram
 

The Indian cricket team cheered the Indian men's hockey team as they defeated Pakistan 10-2 in their Pool A match at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Saturday.

Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Avesh Khan were spotted in the stands during the match.

Harmanpreet Singh (11', 17', 33', 34') scored four goals, while Varun Kumar (41', 54') scored a brace. Mandeep Singh (8'), Sumit (30'), Shamsher Singh (46'), and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (49') also scored a goal each for India to get the win. Muhammad Khan (38'), and Abdul Rana (45') scored the goals for Pakistan. India forward Lalit Kumar Upadhyay earned his 150th International Cap in the match.

The Indian hockey team stormed into the semi-final with this win -- the biggest-ever over the neighbours. They face Bangladesh in the last four clash on Monday.

The Indian cricket team will start their campaign on October 3 . The top five ranked teams in the ICC T20I rankings are the top seeds and have been granted direct entry into the quarter-finals.

