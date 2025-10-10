HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Arsenal fined for FA Cup ticketing breach

Arsenal fined for FA Cup ticketing breach

October 10, 2025 18:57 IST

Arsenal did not provide the required full allocation of 9,000 tickets for United fans

IMAGE: Arsenal did not provide the required full allocation of 9,000 tickets for United fans. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Arsenal have been given a suspended fine of 500,000 pounds ($664,000) for breaching ticketing rules for their FA Cup third round tie at home to Manchester United in January, the FA said on Friday.

Arsenal, who lost on penalties after a 1-1 draw on January 12, did not provide the required full allocation of 9,000 tickets for United fans, the FA said in a statement.

 

British media said Arsenal had allocated only 8,000 tickets for United supporters, citing safety concerns.

"The fine is suspended pending Arsenal FC’s confirmation that it is able to comply with this requirement for the 2025-26 FA Cup third round and continued compliance for any further rounds," the FA added.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
