Home  » Cricket » Rohit trains with Nayar ahead of Australia tour

Rohit trains with Nayar ahead of Australia tour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 10, 2025 17:15 IST

Rohit Sharma trains in the nets at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma trains in the nets at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritika Sajdeh/Instagram

Rohit Sharma trained for nearly two hours along with his former Mumbai teammate Abhishek Nayar at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday ahead of the Australia tour.

Rohit, who was recently replaced by Shubman Gill as India's ODI captain, will be back in action during a three-match series against Australia starting on October 19 at Perth.

 

Mumbai cricketer Angkrish Raghuvanshi and a few other local players were present at the training when Rohit had two batting nets session at the All Heart Cricket Academy.

The 38-year-old Rohit last played for India in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in February this year, leading the team to their second consecutive ICC title after the T20 World Cup win in the Americas in 2024.

With his future under constant scrutiny, Rohit was named in the squad for the Australia ODI series along with longtime colleague Virat Kohli. The two batting greats have retired from Tests and ODIs over the past one year.

Rohit, Kohli and the newly-appointed ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer will join the Indian team, currently in action against the West Indies in the second Test, in New Delhi ahead of the team's departure to Australia in two separate batches on October 15.

 

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
