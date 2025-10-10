HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Big names in play as IPL 2026 mini-auction set for mid-December

Big names in play as IPL 2026 mini-auction set for mid-December

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 10, 2025 14:09 IST

x

Sam Curran and Sanju Samson are expected to be released by their respective franchises

IMAGE: Sam Curran and Sanju Samson are expected to be released by their respective franchises. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction is likely to be held between December 13 and 15, setting the stage for another round of high-stakes team reshuffles.

According to Cricbuzz, franchises have until November 15 to submit their player retention lists. While the BCCI is yet to finalise the venue, the auction -- held in Dubai and Jeddah in the last two editions -- is expected to return to India this year.

Early whispers suggest Chennai Super Kings could release Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, and Devon Conway. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals may part ways with skipper Sanju Samson unless a trade deal is worked out.

 

The futures of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana remain uncertain, though Kumar Sangakkara’s return as Royals coach could tilt things in their favour. CSK’s purse, meanwhile, has risen by ₹9.75 crore following R Ashwin’s IPL retirement.

Among the potential headline grabs, Venkatesh Iyer -- bought by KKR for a staggering ₹23.75 crore last season -- could be back in the mix.

Cameron Green is shaping up as one of the hottest picks of the upcoming auction. The Aussie all-rounder, who missed the previous edition due to injury, has already drawn interest from multiple teams.

Others who could be up for grabs include T Natarajan, Mitchell Starc, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, and David Miller.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Belief, smart cricket' sees SA edge India in Vizag
'Belief, smart cricket' sees SA edge India in Vizag
Clutch Chess: Kasparov extends lead as Anand falters
Clutch Chess: Kasparov extends lead as Anand falters
Unfit Rana returns as Delhi name 24-member Ranji squad
Unfit Rana returns as Delhi name 24-member Ranji squad
PIX: Rahul dismissed after India make steady start
PIX: Rahul dismissed after India make steady start
Aus sweating over Cummins' fitness for Ashes start
Aus sweating over Cummins' fitness for Ashes start

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

webstory image 3

6 Mahabharata Animations You Must Watch

VIDEOS

Unusual moment! PM Modi, UK PM Starmer share same car to reach Global Fintech Fest3:58

Unusual moment! PM Modi, UK PM Starmer share same car to...

'All solid waste to be used for road construction before 2027'0:52

'All solid waste to be used for road construction before...

Trump Claims He Averted India-Pakistan Nuclear War2:22

Trump Claims He Averted India-Pakistan Nuclear War

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO