Big names in play as IPL 2026 mini-auction set for mid-December

IMAGE: Sam Curran and Sanju Samson are expected to be released by their respective franchises. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction is likely to be held between December 13 and 15, setting the stage for another round of high-stakes team reshuffles.

According to Cricbuzz, franchises have until November 15 to submit their player retention lists. While the BCCI is yet to finalise the venue, the auction -- held in Dubai and Jeddah in the last two editions -- is expected to return to India this year.

Early whispers suggest Chennai Super Kings could release Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, and Devon Conway. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals may part ways with skipper Sanju Samson unless a trade deal is worked out.

The futures of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana remain uncertain, though Kumar Sangakkara’s return as Royals coach could tilt things in their favour. CSK’s purse, meanwhile, has risen by ₹9.75 crore following R Ashwin’s IPL retirement.

Among the potential headline grabs, Venkatesh Iyer -- bought by KKR for a staggering ₹23.75 crore last season -- could be back in the mix.

Cameron Green is shaping up as one of the hottest picks of the upcoming auction. The Aussie all-rounder, who missed the previous edition due to injury, has already drawn interest from multiple teams.

Others who could be up for grabs include T Natarajan, Mitchell Starc, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, and David Miller.