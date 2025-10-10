HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Former Man City player says 2026 World Cup his last

October 10, 2025

October 10, 2025 18:46 IST

Riyad Mahrez has 33 goals in 106 matches for Algeria

IMAGE: Riyad Mahrez has 33 goals in 106 matches for Algeria. Photograph: Kind courtesy Riyad Mahrez/X

Riyad Mahrez ruled out extending his international career into his forties like Cristiano Ronaldo, declaring the 2026 World Cup will be his last after guiding Algeria to a fifth appearance at the tournament.

The 34-year-old winger, who plays for Al-Ahli - the reigning Asian champions -- scored once and assisted twice in Algeria’s 3-0 win over Somalia in the penultimate round of African qualifying, securing top spot in Group G and a place at next year's finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

 

"This will be my last World Cup. I'm not Ronaldo (40)," Mahrez told Algerian media.

"I'll give everything I have to represent Algeria in the best possible way."

Mahrez, who turns 35 in February, now has 33 goals in 106 international appearances. He praised his teammates, coach, and fans for their support, saying the team "dominated from start to finish" and that the focus now shifts to the Africa Cup of Nations.

"I thank God for this important win," he said. "I'm happy to have helped with two assists, but the most important thing is that we've officially qualified."

Algeria have now qualified for the World Cup for the fifth time following appearances in 1982, 1986, 2010 and 2014. Their best performance came in 2014 in Brazil, where they reached the round of 16 for the first time before falling to eventual champions Germany in extra time.

Source: REUTERS
Rohit trains with Nayar ahead of Australia tour
SC not keen to monitor Indian football
Big names in play as IPL mini-auction set for mid-Dec
Samson added to Ranji squad for Maha game
Asia Cup trophy won't be handed to India: Naqvi
