Arjun and Aditya Singh triumph in men's doubles at US Open Pickleball Championship

Indian pickleball players Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh dominate the US Open Pickleball Championship, winning gold in the men's doubles 5.0 event and showcasing their exceptional skills on the international stage.

Key Points Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh won gold in the men's doubles 5.0 event at the US Open Pickleball Championship.

The Singh brothers defeated J Meode and W Lin in a thrilling final to secure their victory.

Panth Thakkar and Atharva Sheth won a silver medal in the 4.5 men's doubles category.

This is Arjun Singh's third gold medal at the US Open Pickleball Championship and his second with his brother Aditya.

Arjun Singh combined with Aditya Singh to win the men's doubles 5.0 event at the US Open Pickleball Championship by getting the better of J Meode and W Lin 9-11, 11-2, 11-7) in the final in Naples, Florida.

Another Indian pair to bag a medal was Panth Thakkar and Atharva Sheth, who took home a silver in the 4.5 men's doubles category, after losing the summit clash to Caian Appel and Michael Van Dusen 8-11, 9-11.

Reactions to the Win

"Winning another gold at the US Open is very rewarding and to do it together once again, makes it extra special. We will continue to work hard to repeat these results with the support of our family and everyone around us," said Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh.

This is Arjun's third gold at the tournament and his second with his brother Aditya.

They had won the U18 boys doubles title earlier in the tournament.