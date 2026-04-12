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Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh secure India's first gold at US Open Pickleball Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 12, 2026 18:40 IST

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Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh made history by winning India's first gold medal at the US Open Pickleball Championship, marking a significant milestone for Indian pickleball on the international stage.

Key Points

  • Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh won India's first gold medal at the US Open Pickleball Championship in the U-18 boys' doubles category.
  • The Indian duo defeated top seeds Ryder Brown and Soli Messiri from the USA with a dominant performance.
  • Naga Moksha secured a bronze medal in the women's singles category, adding to India's success.
  • This is the first time an Indian team has competed in the tournament following the affiliation of the Indian Pickleball Association by the sports ministry.

Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh won India's first gold medal by defeating top seeds Ryder Brown and Soli Messiri at the US Open Pickleball Championship in Naples, Florida.

Arjun and Aditya recorded an 11-1, 11-5 win against the USA pair in the U-18 boys' doubles category, while Naga Moksha claimed the bronze medal in the women's singles category.

 

Following the affiliation of the Indian Pickleball Association by the sports ministry, this is the first time an Indian team is competing in the tournament, which is in its 10th edition.

Three Indian U-18 boys' doubles teams competed in the event, with the other two pairs being Jeet Sood and Yuvraj Singh, and Panth Thakkar and Atharva Seth.

While Thakkar-Seth had lost to Arjun-Aditya, Jeet-Yuvraj's campaign had ended in the round of 32.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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