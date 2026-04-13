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Arjun Singh and Dhiren Patel secure gold medals at US Open Pickleball Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 13, 2026 14:14 IST

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Arjun Singh and Dhiren Patel have made India proud by winning gold medals in their respective singles categories at the US Open Pickleball Championship, showcasing India's growing presence in the sport.

Key Points

  • Arjun Singh won the men's singles 5.0 category at the US Open Pickleball Championship, defeating Ashton Patterson in straight sets.
  • Dhiren Patel secured gold in the 40+ Pro men's singles category after a hard-fought victory against Juan Arraya.
  • Dhiren Patel's experience proved crucial in winning the closely contested final, marking his second US Open title in the same category.
  • India's total medal count at the US Open Pickleball Championship now stands at three gold medals.

Arjun Singh and Dhiren Patel clinched a gold medal each in their respective singles events in the US Open Pickleball Championship in Naples, Florida.

Arjun won the men's singles 5.0 after beating Ashton Patterson in straight sets (13-11, 11-6). Dhiren was stretched to the limit by Juan Arraya in the 40+ Pro men's singles category but eventually won 11-9, 3-11, 11-9.

 

Dhiren Patel's Winning Experience

Having won the US Open before in the same category, Dhiren's experience was the key factor in getting him across the line in the closely contested final.

India's tally in the tournament now stands at three gold medals.

"One of the tougher matches so far but I was able to execute my plans and bring home the gold. Winning this category more than once is very special," said Dhiren.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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