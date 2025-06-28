Tanvi, Ayush advance to semis of US Open badminton

IMAGE: Tanvi Sharma outclassed Malaysia's Karupathevan Letshanaa to advance to the semi-finals of the US Open badminton tournament. Photograph: Tanvi Sharma/Instagram

India's promising shuttlers Tanvi Sharma and Ayush Shetty marched into the semi-finals of the US Open badminton tournament with convincing wins to continue their impressive run in the Super 300 Tournament, in Iowa, United States.



The 16-year-old Tanvi wrapped up her match in 33 minutes with a fine 21-13, 21-16 victory over her higher-ranked Malaysian opponent Karupathevan Letshanaa.



Ayush also dished out an excellent performance as he got the better of junior world champion Chinese Taipei's Kuo Kuan Lin 22-20, 21-9 in straight games.



However, the men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi lost their quarterfinal match 9-21, 19-21 to Chiang Chien and Wei Wu Hsuan-yi of Chinese Taipei at Mid-America

Centre on Friday.Tanvi will take on Ukraine's Polina Buhrova in the semis on Saturday, while Ayush will run into top seed Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei for a place in the title clash.Polina stunned third-seeded Sung Shuo-yun of Chinese Taipei in her quarterfinal match.Ayush will have his task cut out in the semi-final against the experienced Chen, who beat the Indian youngster at the Taipei Open.

But Ayush will take confidence from his brilliant run in a year in which he has made three semi-final appearances on the BWF World Tour 2025, including the Orleans Masters and Taipei Open.



For Tanvi, it is her maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 semi-final.