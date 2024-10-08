News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » LeBron And Son Make NBA History

LeBron And Son Make NBA History

By REDIFF SPORTS
October 08, 2024 09:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

LeBron James and Bronny James courtside 

IMAGE: LeBron James and Bronny James sit courtside. Photograph: NBA India/X
 

LeBron James and son Bronny James made NBA history on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Lebron and Bronny became the first father-son duo to play on the same team together in an NBA game.

The pair featured in the Los Angeles Lakers' pre-season defeat against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Bronny marked his 20thbirthday with a first appearance in a Lakers jersey and came on during the second quarter.

'For a father it means everything. For someone who didn't have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids, to have that influence on your son, to be able to have those moments with your son. And ultimately, to be able to work with your son, I think that's one of the greatest things a father could ever hope for or wish for. So it's pretty cool,' LeBron said of playing alongside his son.

LeBron James and Bronny James in action

IMAGE: LeBron James and Bronny James in action. Photograph: NBA/X

The Lakers were beaten 118-114.

LeBron returns to the NBA court after winning his third Olympic basketball gold with Team USA at Paris 2024.

LeBron with a young Bronny James 

IMAGE: LeBron with a young Bronny James. Photograph: NBA India/X

Bronny was drafted to the Lakers back in June, selected 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Lakers will chase a record-equalling 18th NBA championship when the regular season gets underway on October 22. They face the Minnesota Timberwolves at home at the Crypto.com Arena.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
LeBron James hits 40,000 points, rewriting NBA legacy
LeBron James hits 40,000 points, rewriting NBA legacy
What's Ishaan Khatter Doing at The NBA?
What's Ishaan Khatter Doing at The NBA?
The Mumbaikar who connects the NBA with India
The Mumbaikar who connects the NBA with India
As NC-Cong eye majority, Omar says respect mandate
As NC-Cong eye majority, Omar says respect mandate
Sharvari Looks Fit And Fab
Sharvari Looks Fit And Fab
Congress+NC ahead in J-K, show early trends
Congress+NC ahead in J-K, show early trends
'Am I To Reveal This Info To I-T Dept?'
'Am I To Reveal This Info To I-T Dept?'

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

MUST SEE! LeBron James Baskets History!

MUST SEE! LeBron James Baskets History!

ICONIC frame! Rohit Sharma meets Iker Casillas

ICONIC frame! Rohit Sharma meets Iker Casillas

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances