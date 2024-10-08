LeBron And Son Make NBA History

IMAGE: LeBron James and Bronny James sit courtside. Photograph: NBA India/X

LeBron James and son Bronny James made NBA history on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Lebron and Bronny became the first father-son duo to play on the same team together in an NBA game.

The pair featured in the Los Angeles Lakers' pre-season defeat against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Bronny marked his 20thbirthday with a first appearance in a Lakers jersey and came on during the second quarter.

'For a father it means everything. For someone who didn't have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids, to have that influence on your son, to be able to have those moments with your son. And ultimately, to be able to work with your son, I think that's one of the greatest things a father could ever hope for or wish for. So it's pretty cool,' LeBron said of playing alongside his son.

IMAGE: LeBron James and Bronny James in action. Photograph: NBA/X

The Lakers were beaten 118-114.

LeBron returns to the NBA court after winning his third Olympic basketball gold with Team USA at Paris 2024.

IMAGE: LeBron with a young Bronny James. Photograph: NBA India/X

Bronny was drafted to the Lakers back in June, selected 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Lakers will chase a record-equalling 18th NBA championship when the regular season gets underway on October 22. They face the Minnesota Timberwolves at home at the Crypto.com Arena.