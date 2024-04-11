News
Anouk Garnier's Eiffel Tower Climb!

By REDIFF SPORTS
April 11, 2024 17:18 IST
Olympics torch bearer Anouk Garnier, 34, climbed a 110 metre-long rope launched in the centre of the Eiffel Tower square to reach the second floor of the famed Parisian landmark and broke the world record for rope climbing to raise money for cancer support.

 

IMAGE: Anouk Garnier on her way to a record-breaking climb. All photographs: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Anouk climbs towards the record.

 

IMAGE: Anouk on her way.

 

IMAGE: Anouk takes a breather during her climb.

 

IMAGE: Anouk climbed to the second floor of the Eiffel Tower in just 18 minutes.

 

IMAGE: Anouk waves to her family after her climb.

 

IMAGE: Anouk after her triumphant record breaking climb, here and below.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

