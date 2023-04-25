Where's This Man Going?

We live in an Odd, Odd, World!

IMAGE: Hungarian artist Laszlo Simet Jr walks from one bank to the other across the Danube river in Budapest on a wire rope 30 metres above the river on World Circus Day. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

IMAGE: An installation at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin during a protest against nuclear power as Germany shuts down its last three nuclear power plants. Photograph: Nadja Wohlleben/Reuters

IMAGE: Fadzlie Mohamad swings a sparkler on the last day of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur. Photograph: Hasnoor Hussain/Reuters

IMAGE: People meet for World Stoner Day in Berlin, a demonstration for the immediate decriminalisation of cannabis. Photograph: Nadja Wohlleben/Reuters

IMAGE: A hiker holds a lizard at the Fossil Rock Nature Reserve in Sharjah. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

IMAGE: Spectators watch the launch of a model rocket depicting a Soviet-made retro VAZ car during a show dedicated to Cosmonautics Day near the Peter and Paul fortress in St Petersburg. Photograph: Anton Vaganov/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman with white powder paste on her face celebrates the Songkran holiday which marks the Thai New Year in Bangkok. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: Devotees smear vermilion powder on a man while celebrating the Sindoor Jatra vermillion powder festival to welcome the arrival of spring and the Nepali New Year at Thimi in Bhaktapur. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: Merle Liivand swims wearing a mermaid tail while picking up trash to create awareness on plastic pollution and climate change during a 30 mile journey around Biscayne Bay, Florida. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

IMAGE: French 'Spiderman' Alain Robert climbs the Tour Alto skyscraper in Courbevoie near Paris, naming his feat 'The People'. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

IMAGE: The 'Spot' robot dog named Perceval, developed by Boston-based Dynamics, inspects a suburban rapid transit sub-dock with a Paris transport RATP networks maintenance team in Torcy, near Paris. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

IMAGE: People walk at the Taihaku Cherry Tree Orchard at Alnwick Gardens which has the largest collection of Taihaku in the world comprising of 329 trees in Alnwick, Northumberland, Britain. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com