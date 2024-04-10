News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » The First Person To Run Across Africa

The First Person To Run Across Africa

By REDIFF SPORT
April 10, 2024 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A British man who calls himself the 'Hardest Geezer' has become the first person to run the entire continent of Africa after a gruelling challenge that has taken 352 days.

27-year-old Russ Cook ran more than 16,000 kilometres through 16 countries and raising more than 600,000 pounds for two charities.

Cook started his adventure on April 20, 2023 from southern point of Cape Agulhas in South Africa and finished in Tunisia.

His expedition includes robbed at gunpoint in Angola, went missing in the jungle of the Democratic Republic of the Congo where his supporters eventually managed to free him by paying off villagers who were armed with machetes and suffered food poisoning.

 

IMAGE: Russ Cook becomes the first person to run the entire length of Africa on April 7, 2024. All Photographs: Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Russ Cook in action with others in Mateur as he makes his way to Ras Angela, Tunisia.

 

IMAGE: Russ Cook makes his way to Ras Angela, Tunisia.

 

IMAGE: Russ Cook is the first person to run the entire length of Africa, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Russ Cook in action.

 

IMAGE: People wearing fake beards pose as they wait for Russ Cook in Mateur, Tunisia.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORT
COMMENT
Print this article
This woman conquered 7 marathons, in 7 days, over 7 continents
This woman conquered 7 marathons, in 7 days, over 7 continents
Wow! Mina Guli is running 100 marathons to save water
Wow! Mina Guli is running 100 marathons to save water
How an amputee conquered the Himalayas
How an amputee conquered the Himalayas
'Why Are We Being Made To Suffer?'
'Why Are We Being Made To Suffer?'
LS poll: Lalu's 2 daughters among 22 RJD candidates
LS poll: Lalu's 2 daughters among 22 RJD candidates
The Most Important Contest In Kerala
The Most Important Contest In Kerala
Is Intermittent Fasting Healthy?
Is Intermittent Fasting Healthy?

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Ice Ice Baby! The Antarctic Ice Marathon...

Ice Ice Baby! The Antarctic Ice Marathon...

Life lessons from a 74-yr-old marathon runner

Life lessons from a 74-yr-old marathon runner

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances