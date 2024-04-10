The First Person To Run Across Africa

A British man who calls himself the 'Hardest Geezer' has become the first person to run the entire continent of Africa after a gruelling challenge that has taken 352 days.

27-year-old Russ Cook ran more than 16,000 kilometres through 16 countries and raising more than 600,000 pounds for two charities.

Cook started his adventure on April 20, 2023 from southern point of Cape Agulhas in South Africa and finished in Tunisia.

His expedition includes robbed at gunpoint in Angola, went missing in the jungle of the Democratic Republic of the Congo where his supporters eventually managed to free him by paying off villagers who were armed with machetes and suffered food poisoning.

IMAGE: Russ Cook becomes the first person to run the entire length of Africa on April 7, 2024. All Photographs: Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters

IMAGE: Russ Cook in action with others in Mateur as he makes his way to Ras Angela, Tunisia.

IMAGE: Russ Cook makes his way to Ras Angela, Tunisia.

IMAGE: Russ Cook is the first person to run the entire length of Africa, here and below.

IMAGE: Russ Cook in action.

IMAGE: People wearing fake beards pose as they wait for Russ Cook in Mateur, Tunisia.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com