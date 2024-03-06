News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » The French Spiderman's Latest Conquest

The French Spiderman's Latest Conquest

By REDIFF NEWS
March 06, 2024 13:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Alain Robert, also known as the 'French Spiderman', climbed the GT International Tower -- 712 feet tall and 47 storeys high -- in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 5, 2024.

The 61-year-old French rock and urban climber is famous for scaling skyscrapers just using a small bag of chalk, a pair of climbing shoes and no climbing equipment.

Robert has been arrested many times for his dangerous expeditions, but in recent years, he has been climbing with permission and sponsorship.

Robert has climbed the Burj Khalifa, the Eiffel Tower, the Sydney Opera House and the Montparnasse Tower among other structures.

Such achievements don't come easy and he has had several accidents, but this spidy goes on.

 

IMAGE: Alain Robert applies chalk to dry his palm as he climbs the GT International Tower. All photographs: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Robert climbs on.

 

IMAGE: Don't go by the picture; the skyscraper is not Oblique.

 

IMAGE: People on a bus watch as Robert climbs the Tower.

 

IMAGE: Robert descends the GT International Tower after climbing to its top.

 

IMAGE: People watch as Robert descends.

 

IMAGE: Earlier, Alain Robert shows his taped fingers with bandages before the climb.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Pix: 'Spiderman' climbs 57 storeys for a cause
Pix: 'Spiderman' climbs 57 storeys for a cause
In PHOTOS: Adventures of the French 'Spiderman'
In PHOTOS: Adventures of the French 'Spiderman'
PHOTOS: 'Spiderman' scales world's tallest tower
PHOTOS: 'Spiderman' scales world's tallest tower
'I never thought I would...'
'I never thought I would...'
Modi meets women from Sandeshkhali, slams TMC
Modi meets women from Sandeshkhali, slams TMC
What's Raksha Mantri Doing At Sea?
What's Raksha Mantri Doing At Sea?
Dhoni Ends Suspense Over New Role
Dhoni Ends Suspense Over New Role
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Where's This Man Going?

Where's This Man Going?

Look! It's Spiderman outside your window

Look! It's Spiderman outside your window

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances