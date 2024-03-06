The French Spiderman's Latest Conquest

Alain Robert, also known as the 'French Spiderman', climbed the GT International Tower -- 712 feet tall and 47 storeys high -- in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 5, 2024.

The 61-year-old French rock and urban climber is famous for scaling skyscrapers just using a small bag of chalk, a pair of climbing shoes and no climbing equipment.

Robert has been arrested many times for his dangerous expeditions, but in recent years, he has been climbing with permission and sponsorship.

Robert has climbed the Burj Khalifa, the Eiffel Tower, the Sydney Opera House and the Montparnasse Tower among other structures.

Such achievements don't come easy and he has had several accidents, but this spidy goes on.

IMAGE: Alain Robert applies chalk to dry his palm as he climbs the GT International Tower. All photographs: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

IMAGE: Robert climbs on.

IMAGE: Don't go by the picture; the skyscraper is not Oblique.

IMAGE: People on a bus watch as Robert climbs the Tower.

IMAGE: Robert descends the GT International Tower after climbing to its top.

IMAGE: People watch as Robert descends.

IMAGE: Earlier, Alain Robert shows his taped fingers with bandages before the climb.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com