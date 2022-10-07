News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Another tragedy on football field...

Another tragedy on football field...

October 07, 2022 14:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Fan dies in Argentina, match abandoned as players forced off due to tear gas

Argentina

IMAGE: Fans of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata affected by tear gas invade the field after the match between Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata and Boca Juniors. Photograph: Jose Brusco/Reuters

A soccer fan died in Argentina and the match between Gimnasia La Plata and Boca Juniors was abandoned on Thursday after tear gas fired by police outside the venue drifted into the stadium and made it difficult for players and spectators to breathe.

 

Argentina

IMAGE: Players of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata protect themselves from tear gas. Photograph: Jose Brusco/Reuters

The circumstances surrounding the death were unclear but Sergio Berni, security minister for Buenos Aires province, told local television that the fan died of a heart problem as he was leaving the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium in La Plata.

The incident comes five days after a stampede at a soccer game in Indonesia killed at least 131 people when fans tried to flee a riot and tear gas fired by police in one of the world's worst sporting disasters.

Argentina

According to authorities in Argentina, Gimnasia fans were trying to force their way into the stadium which was already full, and police used rubber bullets and tear gas to force them back.

Players were seen covering their faces, while supporters entered the field as they tried to escape the tear gas. The Argentine top-flight match was stopped after nine minutes.

ESPN quoted Gimnasia player Leonardo Morales as saying: "My two-year-old son couldn't breathe. We feel desperate and worried about all the people in the stands.

"We were playing a normal football game and it turned it into this and the feeling that our relatives almost died."

Argentina

Berni said his ministry would open an investigation into the incident, adding that too many tickets might have been sold, but home team Gimnasia said that was not the case and they had complied with security protocols.

"We will demand an investigation into what happened until those responsible for this tragic day ... are known," the club said in a statement.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Our Football Tragedy': 17 children among dead
'Our Football Tragedy': 17 children among dead
How the stampede at Indonesia soccer match unfolded
How the stampede at Indonesia soccer match unfolded
Major soccer stadium disasters over the last 40 years
Major soccer stadium disasters over the last 40 years
Cong's DK Shivakumar questioned by ED in Herald case
Cong's DK Shivakumar questioned by ED in Herald case
Mob breaks into heritage madrasa in Bidar, 9 booked
Mob breaks into heritage madrasa in Bidar, 9 booked
'Bumrah, Jadeja's absence can unearth new champions'
'Bumrah, Jadeja's absence can unearth new champions'
Why Kapil Sharma Played A Delivery Boy
Why Kapil Sharma Played A Delivery Boy

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

6 people charged over Indonesia stadium stampede

6 people charged over Indonesia stadium stampede

125 dead in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede

125 dead in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances