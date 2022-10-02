News
How a deadly crush at an Indonesia soccer match unfolded

How a deadly crush at an Indonesia soccer match unfolded

October 02, 2022 16:27 IST
IMAGE: A riot police officer fires tear gas to control the situation after home fans invaded the stadium following the league BRI Liga 1 football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, on Sunday. Photographs: Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/via Reuters

At least 174 people were killed and around 180 injured at a soccer match in Indonesia after panicked fans were trampled and crushed trying to flee during a riot, authorities said on Sunday.

 

At 8 pm local time on Saturday, a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya kicks off at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang in East Java, Indonesia.

Shortly before 10 pm the match ends with the home team Arema losing 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya.

IMAGE: A victim gets evacuated after getting hit by tear gas fired by Riot police. Photograph: Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/via Reuters

After the referee blows the final whistle, angry supporters from the home side invade the pitch. Video footage shot by a Reuters witness shows fans clashing with police on the pitch.

Police fire tear gas in a bid to control the situation, prompting panicked fans to scramble to leave through an exit gate, triggering a stampede and cases of suffocation, East Java police chief Nico Afinta tells reporters.

The police chief says a crush occurs at gate 10 in the stadium. Screams can be heard near the exit gate as fans attempt to flee with women and children among those caught in the crush, according to an account on Twitter posted by a fan.

IMAGE: Indonesia's chief security minister, Mahfud MD, said the stadium was filled beyond its capacity. Photograph: Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/via Reuters

Video footage on local channels shows fans who appear unconscious being carried out of the stadium.

Outside the stadium, supporters and police were involved in more clashes, with videos and photos circulated on social media showing police cars burnt.

The country's chief security minister, Mahfud MD, in an Instagram post says the stadium filled beyond its capacity. He says 42,000 tickets had been issued for a stadium that is only supposed to hold 38,000 people.

IMAGE: Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered the Football Association of Indonesia to suspend all games in the Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 until an investigation had been completed. Photograph: Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/via Reuters

On Sunday morning, President Joko Widodo in a video address, orders the football association to suspend all matches in the country's top league, BRI Liga 1, until an investigation into security at matches is wrapped up.

*Compiled from local news, video footage, police statements and witness account on Twitter.

Source: REUTERS
ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

