Rediff.com  » Sports » 6 people charged over Indonesia soccer stadium stampede

6 people charged over Indonesia soccer stadium stampede

October 06, 2022 22:38 IST
IMAGE: The suspects include three police officers over their use of tear gas, the head of the organising committee and the chief security officer of the home club Arema FC. Photograph: Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/via Reuters

Six people including police and match organisers are facing criminal charges in Indonesia over a stampede at a soccer game at the weekend that killed at least 131 people, the country's police chief said on Thursday.

 

Saturday's stampede at in the Malang region of East Java was among the world's worst sporting disasters, as hundreds of soccer fans tried to flee a stadium riot and the firing of tear gas by police, leading to a crush worsened by several locked exits.

Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told a news conference that organisers and police were among those being investigated and more people may be charged.

They would be charged with criminal negligence causing death, which carries a maximum five-year prison sentence if found guilty.

Police said the club's officials had not complied with safety requirements and had allowed a crowd larger than the stadium's capacity, while stewards had abandoned exits.

Police have said the exits where fleeing people escaped were too were too narrow to pass through, while the country's soccer association said some exits were locked.

The government had set up a fact-finding team in hopes to reveal the culprits of the deadly stampede, among the deadliest soccer-related tragedy since the crush in Peru in 1964.

The investigation comes as President Joko Widodo ordered an audit on the stadia across the country to make sure its security is up to code, adding that "locked doors and steep stairs" were key factors in the incident.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
