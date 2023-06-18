News
Murray in smashing form ahead of Wimbledon!

Murray in smashing form ahead of Wimbledon!

June 18, 2023 19:59 IST
IMAGE: Andy Murray claimed the Nottingham Open Challenger Tour title without dropping a set across his five matches in the tournament. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Andy Murray ramped up his preparations for Wimbledon by beating Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 in the Nottingham Open final on Sunday to lift a second successive grasscourt title after his victory in Surbiton last week.

 

The three-time Grand Slam champion put in a clinical performance, converting three of his four break points to claim the Challenger Tour title without dropping a set across his five matches in the tournament.

"It was a really good week, I really enjoyed my time here. The courts have played brilliantly, the groundstaff did an excellent job," Murray said.

"I played really well and got better as the week went on and I'm glad to get through - on to Queen's. I'm absolutely pumped."

The 36-year-old Briton, who has resurrected his career after hip resurfacing surgery, skipped the French Open to focus on the grasscourt swing.

He is next in action at the Queen's Club Championships, which start on Monday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
