Djokovic returns to World No 1; Nadal out of top 100

June 13, 2023 14:47 IST
Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic poses for a photo with The Musketeers’ Cup on the Bir-Hakeim bridge after winning the Men's Singles Title in the 2023 French Open. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic reclaimed the world number one ranking from Carlos Alcaraz after winning his men's record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 100 for the first time in 20 years.

Djokovic, 36, began his record-extending 388th week at the summit on Monday, jumping two places in the standings after his victory in Paris at the weekend. He beat Spaniard Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Alcaraz dropped to second place while Daniil Medvedev, who crashed out in the first round, also slid one place down to third. Roland Garros runner-up Casper Ruud remained in fourth place.

 

Nadal, a 14-time French Open champion, has endured an injury-plagued season and not played since January because of a hip injury sustained during the Australian Open.

The 37-year-old has dropped from 15th to 136th in the rankings due to his continued absence from the tour. He underwent surgery earlier this month and is expected to be out for five months.

In the women's rankings, Iga Swiatek retained top spot after defending her French Open title. She has held the ranking since April 2022, moving to the summit following Ash Barty's retirement.

Aryna Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open in January, had the chance to overtake Swiatek but lost to Karolina Muchova in the semi-finals and remained in second place. French Open finalist Muchova climbed from 43rd to a career-high 16th.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, who withdrew before her third-round match in Paris due to illness, climbed up one place to third.

Jessica Pegula dropped two places to fifth, while Beatriz Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman to reach the top 10 following her dream run to the semi-finals of the French Open.

Source: REUTERS
