Erigaisi in joint-lead at World Rapid and Blitz chess

Erigaisi in joint-lead at World Rapid and Blitz chess

Source: PTI
December 28, 2024 12:45 IST

Arjun Erigaisi

IMAGE: Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi defeated Robson Ray of the United States and Shant Sargsyan of Armenia to move into the top four at the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship in New York on Friday. Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi emerged as one of the four co-leaders after another impressive day of skill display at the ongoing World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship in New York on Friday.

 

Russians Volodar Murzin and Alexander Grischuk, along with Duda Jan-Kryzstof of Poland, share the lead with Arjun on seven  points after the end of the second day and Round 9 of the championship, which will decide the best player of the planet after 13 games.

The day was marred by a fine and disqualification of five-time World champion Magnus Carlsen for his refusal to comply with FIDE's dress code after turning up in jeans.

Defending champion Carlsen was fined US $200 for wearing jeans, which are "explicitly prohibited" under tournament regulations. When he refused the request to change his attire immediately by chief arbiter Alex Holowczak, he was disqualified and not paired for Round 9 of the Rapid championship, taking place at Wall Street.

With Carlsen's withdrawal, Arjun's chances have increased dramatically as the Norwegian is known to win anything and everything that comes under the faster version. In the 10th round the Indian will take on Grischuk.

India’s scope of a medal seems brighter in the women’s section as well, where Koneru Humpy put aside her first-round loss and won four games on the trot to find herself in the lead on 6.5 points with compatriot D Harika and Wenjun Ju of China.

However, the day belonged to Arjun, who defeated Robson Ray of the United States, and later won against Shant Sargsyan of Armenia. His two draws against Murzin and Duda earned him a spot in the top four with just four rounds to go.

Humpy gave lessons to her opponents while Harika was at her best.

With just three rounds remaining, much will be known post Humpy-Ju clash in the next match-up and Harika has her task cut out to surge ahead of the field.

Standings after Round 8 women: 1-3: Wenjun Ju (Chn), D Harika, K Humpy (both India) 6.5 each; 4-8: Katerya Lagno (Fid); Carissa Yip (USA) Alexandra Kosteniuk (Sui) Elizabeth Paehtz (Ger) Stavroula Tsolakidou (Gre) 6 each.

Standings after Round 9 Open: 1-4: Arjun Erigaisi (IND), Duda Jan-Kryzstof (POL); Volodar Murzin, Alexander Grischuk (Both representing FIDE).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
PIX: Reddy leads India's fightback with gritty hundred
Magnus Carlsen disqualified for wearing jeans
Carlsen defiant after FIDE dressing down over attire
Reddy Channels 'Pushpa' Swag After 50
PIX: Arsenal rise to second with win over Ipswich

