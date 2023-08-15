News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Anand applauds: 4 Indian chess players reach quarters

Anand applauds: 4 Indian chess players reach quarters

Source: PTI
August 15, 2023 16:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Historic moment, hails Anand after four Indians reach FIDE WC quarterfinals

FIDE

Photograph: Kind Courtesy International Chess Federation/Twitter

The legendary Viswanathan Anand on Tuesday hailed the remarkable feat of four Indian chess players entering the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup 2023, saying it is a "historic moment for Indian chess."

D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujarathi have entered the last eight stage of the world tournament, being played in Baku, Azerbaijan.

"It is a historic moment for Indian chess because we had a good hand, which is multiple players who are playing, who are all good... good enough level to qualify to the final stages," said Anand in a video shared by chess.com.

 

Anand, a five-time world champion, said the young players are taking Indian chess through a "happy time."

"I was hoping that at least one or two, simply statistically, will break through to the quarterfinals. But in fact, four of them have managed (to enter quarterfinals). So, it is a happy time for Indian chess, and I am happy," he added.

In a much-anticipated quarterfinals match, Gukesh will face five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen.

Gujarathi will be up against Azerbaijan's Nijat Abasov, while in an all-Indian quarterfinal, Praggnanandhaa will take on Erigaisi. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli's All Smiles In His 'Happy Place'
Kohli's All Smiles In His 'Happy Place'
Kohli, Yuvi, Gambhir share emotional I-Day wishes
Kohli, Yuvi, Gambhir share emotional I-Day wishes
Independence Day: India's 5 greatest sports triumphs
Independence Day: India's 5 greatest sports triumphs
FPIs: The back-seat driver in market dashboard
FPIs: The back-seat driver in market dashboard
Sulabh founder, pioneer in building public toilets, dies
Sulabh founder, pioneer in building public toilets, dies
Trump indicted for 4th time in election fraud case
Trump indicted for 4th time in election fraud case
Muted I-Day in Manipur; Imphal wears deserted look
Muted I-Day in Manipur; Imphal wears deserted look

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Vinesh Phogat out of Asian Games with injury

Vinesh Phogat out of Asian Games with injury

Why August 15 Is Very Special For Virat

Why August 15 Is Very Special For Virat

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances